Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights Debuting New ‘Halloween 4’ Maze

Michael Myers is making his return to cinemas this fall with the new Halloween, but that isn’t the only place the killer will be appearing, as Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers will be getting an all-new maze at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights. Learn more about the attraction below before the event kicks off on September 14th.

Based on the fourth installment in the classic slasher series created by John Carpenter, the mazes will transport guests to the suburban town of Haddonfield, Illinois on Halloween night where Myers has escaped Smith’s Grove Sanitarium and is hungry for revenge. This time, he relentlessly stalks his niece Jamie as his next victim, stopping at nothing to kill her.

Guests will follow Myers as he escapes the mental hospital, encounters his first victims at Penney’s Gas Station and Diner, and wreaks terror on Haddonfield, all set to Alan Howarth’s ominous score. The maze will include horrifying scares by Myers in his classic featureless white mask and navy jumpsuit, with guests dodging his bloody knife at every turn. Halloween fanatics can expect a cameo by Myers’ psychiatrist Dr. Loomis and other famous characters from the film as they try to escape the bloodbath.

After the first two entries in the Halloween series and their focus on Michael Myers, the third film, Halloween III: Season of the Witch, took a drastic departure from the familiar mythology and completely ignored all connections to Michael Myers. The film instead focused on an evil mask maker who had imbued novelties with computer chips that would kill the wearer when exposed to a specific television commercial.

Despite that film’s accomplishments, audiences were left bewildered by the lack of Myers, which resulted in the next film marking Myers’ triumphant return, serving as a staple of all future films.

In addition to Halloween 4, this year’s Halloween Horror Nights will also include Mazes inspired by Poltergeist, The First Purge, Trick ‘r Treat, Stranger Things, Killer Klowns From Outer Space, and more.

Catch up on all the gruesome details for Halloween Horror Nights and get your tickets now. The event kicks off on September 14th and runs through November 3rd.

Stay tuned for details about this year’s Halloween Horror Nights.

