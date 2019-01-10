‘Halloween’ Star Jamie Lee Curtis Slams Fiji Water Photobombing

Of the various viral moments from this year’s Golden Globe Awards ceremony, one of the more popular was the appearance of a model holding bottles of Fiji water in countless red carpet photos of attendees. While the model herself, Kelleth Cuthbert, and many of the night’s attendees were unaware of her visibility, Halloween star Jamie Lee Curtis wasn’t too happy about the spokesperson finding her way into so many photos that evening.

The actress took to Twitter to share a photo of herself that appeared on CNN’s website, which noted that Curtis was being “upstaged” by the model. Curtis’ captions weren’t so much about the model herself and were instead about not wanting to be roped into promoting Fiji and Moet, who were sponsors of the event, without her consent.

“I specifically moved away from the blatant promotions by Fiji and Moet where young women with their trays filled with their wares stood near a designated camera,” the actress noted. “I knew why there was a photographer poised there and I moved away as I said out loud that I didn’t want to be doing advertising for either. Clearly this angle shows that I moved from her being behind me and yet from the side it still happens. The sponsors of events need to get permission from people when they get them to take their picture next to products.”

Cuthbert, on the other hand, claimed she wasn’t intentionally trying to photobomb so many celebrities, but the crowded atmosphere of the event resulted in the inevitable appearances.

“Sometimes you’re caught between a lot of cameras, so there’s a lot of photographers at different angles. You’re just kind of trapped sometimes,” the model shared with Glamour. “See that’s the thing: I feel like I was looking away, but sometimes I was looking so I could move out of the way.”

We don’t expect Curtis to hold a grudge for too long, with Cuthbert herself noting, “No one will find this funny in a week. We’ll see! I think all of this stuff is very fleeting.”

Curtis, meanwhile, is being honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 56th Annual International Cinematographers Guild Publicists Awards next month.

What do you think about Curtis’ remarks regarding the photobombs? Let us know in the comments below!