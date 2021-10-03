Halloween Kills Featurette Teases Return to Haddonfield

Halloween Kills is less than two weeks from hitting theaters, and fans of the horror franchise are eager to see Jamie Lee Curtis back in action as Laurie Strode. The follow-up to the 2018 Halloween is not only going to feature the return of Curtis, but some of the original stars from the 1978 classic. Nancy Stephens is returning as Marion Chambers, Charles Cyphers as Leigh Brackett, and Kyle Richards as Lindsey Wallace. The character Tommy Doyle is also returning, but now he’s being played by Anthony Michael Hall. In honor of these actors reuniting after over 40 years, Universal Pictures just released a sweet “Return to Haddonfield” featurette.

The video shows Chambers, Brackett, and Richards all reminiscing about their time in the franchise. Richards, who has become known for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, was only a kid when she made Halloween, so it’s especially fun to see her interact with Curtis again. In fact, the iconic star literally carries her in the video! You can check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The next one involves when you take that [the 2018 Halloween] was about Laurie’s trauma, right? It was focused on Laurie Strode, but there are a lot of other people that had the result of Michael Myers in 1978,” Curtis previously of the film to SiriusXM’s Jess Cagle. “And we brought back all of those people. So Kyle Richards, who played the little girl Lindsey came back, we have the character of Tommy where there are other characters, Marion, the nurse, all of the people that suffered the trauma and the Halloween Kills movie is about a mob.”

She continued, “So what I will tell you is that what we were seeing around the country of the power of the rage of voices, big groups of people coming together enraged at the set of circumstances, that’s what the movie is. The movie is about a mob.”

Last night, Halloween Kills had its U.S. premiere at Beyond Fest in Los Angeles, and Curtis surprised fans by showing up to introduce the film. During the intro, she read the original email exchange between Blum and Green.

“This email is the reason that the new Halloween movies exist,” Curtis explained. “One email, five years and one month later, two movies in the can, one to shoot, hundreds of f*cking millions of dollars, millions and millions of fans later. Because of that email, we are here tonight and I’m presenting this to you, David Gordon Green. Without you, I would not be here.” Due to the late time of the event, she jokingly added, “And even though I don’t want to be here, and I actually don’t want to meet any of you, I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart because without you guys, I have no career, and I couldn’t love you more.”

Halloween Kills hits theaters and Peacock on October 15th.