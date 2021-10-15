Original Halloween Star Shares Praise for Halloween Kills

✖

One of the most anticipated movies of 2020 was Halloween Kills, with its delay due to the coronavirus pandemic now making it one of the most anticipated films of 2021, with star of the original Halloween Kyle Richards recently relaying some of the praise she's been hearing about the endeavor. This new sequel marks Richards' first return to the series since 1978, in which she starred as the young Lindsey Wallace, who was being cared for by Jamie Lee Curtis' Laurie Strode on that fateful Halloween night that Michael Myers stalked the town of Haddonfield. Halloween Kills is set to hit theaters on October 15th.

"[It's] one of the best of all time, that's what I'm hearing," Richards recently shared with TMI.Buzz.

Based on Richards relaying secondhand information, it sounds as though even she hasn't seen the movie yet, while other figures in the franchise have already shared their praise. John Carpenter, for example, has been sharing his positive reactions to the film, but with him composing the film's score, it's clear that he would have to see the film in its entirety to help develop its soundtrack.

The Halloween franchise has earned a number of installments over the years, some of which ignore the events of their predecessors and kick off all-new timelines. The 2018 Halloween, for example, ignored all films but the 1978 original, with the upcoming Halloween Kills allowing a number of familiar faces to return to the series, some for the first time since that debut entry.

Halloween Kills marks Curtis' sixth time playing Laurie, with the veteran previously detailing Richards' effective performance in the sequel.

“She is so great that it’s going to be so fun for her audience — who is now used to knowing her for her TV show,” Curtis shared with Us Weekly back in 2019. “They are going to be so happy to see her be an actress again, and she is absolutely fantastic.”

She continued, “[She’s] so beautiful that, you know, she gets very decomposed. Not … you know what I mean. Like, distressed in this movie, in every way. Emotionally, physically, environmentally, and she just completely left that other life and just came and shot for three, four weeks and was amazing. People are going to be bonkers about her.”

