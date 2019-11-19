Jamie Lee Curtis Praises Her Halloween Kills Co-Star From Original Movie

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis is playing Laurie Strode for the sixth time in the upcoming Halloween Kills, but actress Kyle Richards will be playing Lindsey Wallace for the first time since she was a kid in the original 1978 Halloween, with Curtis recently revealing how impressed she was by Richards’ acting chops. While the upcoming film might be Richards’ first return to the series since the original film, she has been no stranger to the limelight, as she has been seen in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since 2010, with Curtis noting that her fans who know her from the reality series will be even more impressed with her performance in the film.

“She is so great that it’s going to be so fun for her audience — who is now used to knowing her for her TV show,” Curtis shared with Us Weekly. “They are going to be so happy to see her be an actress again, and she is absolutely fantastic.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The reality series has been known to spotlight the more glamorous side of life in Beverly Hills, though it often also depicts the less than glamorous side, with Curtis teasing that fans have never seen Richards like they will in the new film.

“[She’s] so beautiful that, you know, she gets very decomposed. Not … you know what I mean,” Curtis joked. “Like, distressed in this movie, in every way. Emotionally, physically, environmentally, and she just completely left that other life and just came and shot for three, four weeks and was amazing. People are going to be bonkers about her.”

Last year’s Halloween marked the 11th entry into the series, though it ignored the events of all of the original film’s sequels. Not only did the film see the return of Curtis, her first involvement in the series since 2002’s Halloween: Resurrection, but also saw the return of Nick Castle, who played the masked Michael Myers in the original, as well as original co-writer and director John Carpenter, who served as the producer and composer on last year’s film.

Richards will be reprising her role of Wallace, a young girl who Strode was babysitting on that fateful Halloween night, along with the young Tommy Doyle. Kills will also feature a grown-up Doyle, played by Anthony Michael Hall, among a number of other characters who haven’t been seen since the initial installment.

Halloween Kills lands in theaters on October 16, 2020 and Halloween Ends lands in theaters on October 15, 2021.

Are you looking forward to the new movie? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!