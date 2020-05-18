Halloween Kills Getting Official Novelization

✖

Horror fans are incredibly nostalgic, which often results in studios embracing traditions of the past for new projects, with Blumhouse Productions reviving an antiquated endeavor by delivering the upcoming Halloween Kills an official novel adaptation. It's unclear when fans can expect the novelization to debut, though with the film set to release on October 16th, we can assume it will hit shelves after that date in hopes of preserving the film's narrative reveals. The 2018 Halloween, which served as a direct sequel to the original 1978 Halloween, also earned a novelization that expanded on a few details from the film that weren't explored on screen.

"I just read a draft of the novelization for Halloween Kills," producer Ryan Turek shared on Twitter over the weekend.

Prior to the advances of home video, the easiest way for fans to relive the excitement of a film they saw in theaters was through its official novelization, with such adaptations thriving in the '70s and '80s. What makes these novelizations so interesting is that the author was often given creative liberty with their book, which would sometimes see drastic differences with the novel from what was seen in a film.

I just read a draft of the novelization for Halloween Kills. https://t.co/8USy3zQnIE — Ryan Turek (@_RyanTurek) May 16, 2020

The novelization of the original Halloween, for example, more thoroughly explored Michael Myers' time institutionalized after he murdered his sister on Halloween night, chronicling how he became a popular figure in the institution, with Dr. Loomis even allowing him to host a Halloween party in hopes of testing to see if the villainous figure had left his predilection towards death and destruction behind. Additionally, the novel spends time exploring the rituals of Samhain, which would be further explored in 1981's Halloween II and 1996's Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic impacting a number of productions, the new sequel is still on track to hit theaters on its intended release date. One of the film's writers, Scott Teems, previously revealed that the upcoming film is even more intense than what audiences saw in 2018.

"I really can't say anything about it, but I am really excited about it," Teems shared with Movie Web. "I saw a rough cut of it a few weeks ago, and I'm a little biased, but my gut says that people that like the last one will be very excited about this one. It's like the first one on steroids, I guess. It really is the bigger, badder, meaner version of the first one."

Halloween Kills lands in theaters on October 16th and Halloween Ends lands in theaters on October 15, 2021.

