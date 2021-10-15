Halloween Kills: New Teaser for Soundtrack Released

Earlier this week, the first full track from the upcoming Halloween Kills score was released, offering audiences a hint of the horrors that the film will chronicle, though composer and franchise co-creator John Carpenter has taken to Twitter to show a teaser for the release of the full album. While the isolated first track was more than enough to get audiences excited for the new release, this new teaser features footage from the film itself, reminding us just how horrifying the upcoming adventure is expected to be. Both Halloween Kills and the Halloween Kills score will be unleashed on audiences on October 15th.

Sacred Bones Records describes the release, "It’s just five notes plucked out on a piano, so sparsely arranged that it feels like barely more than a sketch, so simple that an untrained player can easily pick it up, but it’s one of cinema’s greatest musical accomplishments. By now, John Carpenter’s hypnotic theme to his 1978 horror masterpiece Halloween has embodied slasher-stalker anxiety for generations of filmgoers, and woven itself so into pop culture that it’s become musical shorthand for the entire horror genre. And like the seemingly unkillable Michael Meyers, it’s back once again.

"In 2018, Carpenter returned to the franchise his iconic creation spawned for the first time since 1982’s Halloween III: Season of the Witch, erasing the 40 years of sequels and reboots that happened under other filmmakers, and returning the story to his original vision. While directing duties for the new Halloween and its sequels have been turned over to David Gordon Green, Carpenter has stayed on to provide them with their unmistakable sonic identity, as integral to Halloween as Michael Meyers’ death’s-face mask and glimmering butcher knife.

"Like the film itself, Carpenter’s score to the second installment of the new Halloween trilogy, Halloween Kills, stays true to the spirit of what made the 1978 original great while bringing it firmly into the present. The music is unmistakably Carpenter: the sinister vintage synth tones, the breath-stealing sense of menace that he conjures with just a few dissonant notes. But with a broader sonic palette, new digital techniques at his disposal, and a deeper sense of musicality, the Halloween Kills score is the work of a master artist who nearly 50 years into his career continues to push his creative limits and find new ways to thrill and terrify his fans."

As with many Sacred Bones releases, the Halloween Kills soundtrack will be available in multiple vinyl colorways, CD, and cassette. You can see the various versions of the release when you pre-order the soundtrack before it hits shelves on October 15th.

Halloween Kills lands in theaters on October 15th.

Are you looking forward to the score? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!