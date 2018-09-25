Original Michael Myers Actor Reveals What Was “Totally Different” About Filming New ‘Halloween’

Many key components of the original Halloween‘s cast and crew reunited to bring this year’s sequel to life, with some of those involved noting how similar making the new film felt to the original. Despite how many similarities there were to filming the original, actor Nick Castle noted that one major difference was that everyone involved with this sequel knew how much was riding on following in the original film’s footsteps.

“Very much the same,” Castle noted to ComicBook.com of how the two productions compared. “First of all, the writers and the director and his crew seemed like the same age we were when we were doing it, early 30s. They were a family like [director John Carpenter‘s] family, in terms of the movie crews that he was putting together by that time.”

He continued, “The one thing that was absolutely, totally different, but so sweet, was how, not referential they were of doing something that was so important to so many people, but they understood the stakes involved, that they were mad fans of the original one. They loved not only my performance but they … which I loved … they loved my films. That made it very different and special.”

The upcoming film is the 11th installment in the overall franchise, with the series seeing ups and downs in success throughout its 40-year legacy. The series often leaned into classic iconography to deliver scares instead of boasting a swollen budget, yet Castle pointed out that the production felt more independent than other films.

“While they had more money, they didn’t have a lot of money. They had to do it on what is today a shoestring budget, in a sense,” the actor compared. “It just was a lot of fun, especially all the behind-the-scenes things: just being in the wardrobe trailer, in the makeup trailer, meeting all the people on the set. They were just a bunch of great people. It was fun.”

Castle played the masked Michael Myers in the original film, though the physical requirements of the character in the new film saw actor James Jude Courtney taking on the role while Castle contributed a cameo. John Carpenter, who co-wrote and directed the original film, served as an executive producer and crafted the film’s score. Star of the original film Jamie Lee Curtis returned for her fifth chapter in the saga.

Audiences can enjoy Castle’s performance as The Shape in the original Halloween with an all-new 4K restoration, debuting on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack on September 25th. The new Halloween hits theaters on October 19th.

