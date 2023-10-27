Halloween Star Jamie Lee Curtis Honors Anniversary of Original Film With Emotional Tribute

Last year saw Jamie Lee Curtis deliver her final outing as Halloween's Laurie Strode, but it's not a role she's soon to forget, as she recently shared a post in honor of the 1978 film's 45th anniversary, in which she shared her love not only for the character she played, but also for the opportunities the project offered her professionally. Even though some actors can be dismissive of the limitations of the horror genre, Curtis clearly knows just how valuable the right role can be, as she also cited that the film delivered a time-honored tale of good vs. evil.

"45 years ago today, a 17-day shoot, no-budget horror film, Halloween, set in Haddonfield, Illinois, where a young babysitter, Laurie Strode, met the man who would terrorize her and her community was released. It was written by John Carpenter and Debra Hill and was directed and scored by [John Carpenter] and a motley crew of young, independent filmmakers, who slammed together for an intense three weeks in 1978," Curtis captioned the post. "Little did any of us know that 45 years later we would be retelling and retelling that same, simple story of good versus evil, and that it would give birth to a feminist icon, the final girl. This movie and Laurie Strode, gave me my career that I continue to get to have because of her."

She added, "This image taken for the 2018 promotion by [Art Streiber and Michele Romero] epitomizes the trauma and resilience of victims of unexpected violence and the human instinct to survive. Happy Halloween, everyone. 'It WAS the boogeyman.'"

Both heading into the release of Halloween Ends and in the wake of its release, Curtis has claimed that her time with the Halloween franchise had come to an end. The franchise itself won't be ending anytime soon, however, with Miramax recently securing the rights to the series in the realm of TV, with reports claiming that the studio plans to expand the concept across both movies and TV.

No details about what the future holds for the series have been released, but original filmmaker John Carpenter isn't ruling out another battle between Jamie Lee Curtis and the on-screen killer Michael Myers.

When discussing with ComicBook.com how last year's Halloween Ends closed the chapter on Michael Myers and Laurie Strode definitively, Carpenter teased, "Don't you believe it yet. There's all sorts of ways of bringing Michael Myers back. There's all sorts of ways of telling that particular story. We'll just have to wait and see."

Stay tuned for updates on the future of the Halloween franchise.

Would you like to see Curtis return to the series? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!