Max Top 10 Movies Filled With Halloween Classics
Beetlejuice, Scream, and The Lost Boys are among Max's most popular movies.
Movie fans with a subscription to Max seem to be getting into the spooky spirit as Halloween approaches. October 31st is just a few days away, and it takes just one look at the current top movies on Max to see that folks are excited. Many are getting into the spirit by watching Halloween season classics like Beetlejuice, Scream, and Trick 'r Treat as the holiday draws close.
Max recently launched a daily rotating Top 10 feature, similar to the one on Netflix, that charts the biggest movies and TV shows on the service in a given day. Thursday's edition of the Top 10 Movies list is filled with horror and horror-adjacent titles.
Meg 2: The Trench leads the way on Thursday's edition of the list. It's followed by Beetlejuice in second place, Corpse Bride in third, The Pyramid in fourth, Scream in fifth, Trick 'r Treat in seventh, The Lost Boys in eighth, and Dark Shadows in ninth. More than half of the list is made up of horror and Halloween films, and that ratio may get even bigger as we get closer to the 31st.
You can check out a full rundown of Thursday's Max Top 10 Movies list below.
1. Meg 2: The Trench
"Jason Statham and Wu Jing lead a daring dive into the deepest depth of the ocean where they are pitted against colossal Megs."
2. Beetlejuice
"The ghosts of a happy couple enlist a bio-exorcist to evict the new owners of their former home."
3. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
"Tim Burton brings to life a 19th-century Russian folktale, in which a young man mistakenly weds a corpse bride who takes him to the underworld."
4. The Pyramid
"Archaeologists uncover an incredible new pyramid in the Egyptian desert — and awaken an ancient curse with a bloodlust that knows no bounds."
5. Scream
"A psycho killer targets a past victim's daughter, while a tabloid TV reporter hones in on his identity."
6. Justice League: Warworld
"The Justice League discover that war truly is hell as they fight their way through the living nightmare that is the omnipotent battle planet Warworld."
7. Trick 'r Treat
"In a small town on Halloween night, those who break the rules of the holiday do so at their own peril."
8. The Lost Boys
"Two brothers move with their divorced mother to a California town where the local teenage gang turns out to be a pack of vampires."
9. Dark Shadows
"Barnabas Collins rises from the dead in Tim Burton's darkly comic horror tale that breathes hilarious new life into the Dark Shadows franchise."
10. The Grey
"After a plane crash in the Alaskan wilderness, a sharpshooter tries to lead fellow survivors to safety while fending off a pack of wolves."