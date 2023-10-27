Max Top 10 Movies Filled With Halloween Classics

Movie fans with a subscription to Max seem to be getting into the spooky spirit as Halloween approaches. October 31st is just a few days away, and it takes just one look at the current top movies on Max to see that folks are excited. Many are getting into the spirit by watching Halloween season classics like Beetlejuice, Scream, and Trick 'r Treat as the holiday draws close.

Max recently launched a daily rotating Top 10 feature, similar to the one on Netflix, that charts the biggest movies and TV shows on the service in a given day. Thursday's edition of the Top 10 Movies list is filled with horror and horror-adjacent titles.

Meg 2: The Trench leads the way on Thursday's edition of the list. It's followed by Beetlejuice in second place, Corpse Bride in third, The Pyramid in fourth, Scream in fifth, Trick 'r Treat in seventh, The Lost Boys in eighth, and Dark Shadows in ninth. More than half of the list is made up of horror and Halloween films, and that ratio may get even bigger as we get closer to the 31st.

You can check out a full rundown of Thursday's Max Top 10 Movies list below.