Fan Re-Cuts New ‘Halloween’ Trailer as Vintage ’80s TV Spot

Modern technology has made it possible for audiences to watch virtually any movie they want at any moment with the click of a button, though fans used to have to wait until a TV network would schedule the film you wanted to see. To honor the outdated, pre-HD movie viewing experience, one fan re-cut the trailer for the upcoming Halloween sequel to tie the nostalgia of the new film back to its roots. Check out the recut trailer above and see the film in theaters on October 19th.

In the new film, “A British documentary crew comes to the States to visit Michael in prison for a retrospective of the maniac’s night of terror — but their project becomes way more interesting when Myers escapes custody, retrieves his signature mask and seeks revenge on Laurie, with others naturally being part of his impressive career body count along the way. In the decades following the fateful Halloween night that forever altered the former babysitter’s life, Laurie has armed and prepped herself for Michael’s inevitable return — to the detriment of her family, including daughter Karen and granddaughter Allyson.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first film in the franchise debuted in 1978, though the ’80s was the saga’s most popular decade, which saw the release of four sequels. The series slowed down in the ’90s, which saw only two films released, while the ’00s produced three entries.

The last film in the series was released nine years ago, marking the largest gap in the franchise to date. After being an iconic franchise for 40 years, the filmmakers behind this upcoming film aimed to honor the tone of the original.

“The original is all about tension. Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) doesn’t even know that Michael Myers exists until the last minutes of the movie,” co-writer Danny McBride told the Charleston City Paper. “So much of it you’re in anticipation of what’s going to happen and the dread that [director John] Carpenter spins so effortlessly in that film, I think we were really trying to get it back to that. We’re trying to mine that dread. Mine that tension and not just go for gore and ultra-violence that you see some horror movies lean on.”

Fans can enjoy the latest film in full HD glory when it hits theaters on October 19th.

What do you think about this retro trailer? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!

[H/T YouTube, VideoArchiveProject]