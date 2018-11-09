‘Halloween’ Spared This Character for a Potential Sequel

This year’s Halloween delivered audiences a large body count, though one of the survivors of the ordeal was Allyson’s boyfriend Cameron (Dylan Arnold), who bowed out of the narrative in the second act. Director and co-writer David Gordon Green revealed that this wasn’t an oversight on the production’s fault, but potentially allows for the character to return in a follow-up film.

When asked by Collider why the character was spared, Green admitted, “There’s ideas for him. There was more stuff of him and we decided to hold back and see what we could use later.”

In the film, it’s tension between Cameron and Allyson (Andi Matichak) that causes her to lose communication with the rest of her family once they discover that Michael Myers is causing chaos in Haddonfield, Illinois. Cameron’s existence is also a nod to the original 1978 film, as he is the son of Lonnie Elam, a young bully that has an encounter with Dr. Loomis. Green hinted that this angle of the character could come into play in a potential sequel.

“Do you see the allusion to him and who he his?” Green pondered. “We refer to his father being Lonnie who was the young kid from the original film.”

In this year’s sequel, “A British documentary crew comes to the States to visit Michael in prison for a retrospective of the maniac’s night of terror — but their project becomes way more interesting when Myers escapes custody, retrieves his signature mask and seeks revenge on Laurie, with others naturally being part of his impressive career body count along the way. In the decades following the fateful Halloween night that forever altered the former babysitter’s life, Laurie has armed and prepped herself for Michael’s inevitable return — to the detriment of her family, including daughter Karen and granddaughter Allyson.”

Halloween marked the first new film in the franchise since Rob Zombie’s Halloween II, which seemingly killed what little excitement remained for the franchise. This year’s film saw the return of core components of the series, like star Jamie Lee Curtis and original director John Carpenter to serve as executive producer, which aided the film’s financial and critical success. After three weeks of release, the film has eclipsed every other entry into the franchise, leading fans to assume the announcement of a sequel is inevitable.

Stay tuned for details on the future of the Halloween franchise.

