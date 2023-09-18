Peacock Reveals Frightening Slate of New Horror Titles for October

Original content and beloved classics will be available to stream in October.

October is less than two weeks away and horror fans are starting to plan what movies and TV shows they'll be watching in the coming weeks to prepare themselves for Halloween, with Peacock set to unveil a variety of titles that will satiate all manner of audiences. While the streaming platform currently has a number of thrilling titles to stream, an all-new batch of beloved movies will become available on the service starting on October 1st, and with Peacock being own by Universal, this also means brand-new projects will premiere on the platform, making it a go-to destination for Halloween enthusiasts.

The following new content will be added to Peacock in October:

Five Nights at Freddy's – October 27th

Can you survive five nights? The terrifying horror game phenomenon becomes a blood-chilling cinematic event, as Blumhouse -- the producer of M3GAN and The Black Phone – brings Five Nights at Freddy's to the big screen and Peacock.



John Carpenter's Suburban Screams – October 13th

John Carpenter's Suburban Screams is a genre-busting unscripted horror anthology series from the mind of legendary director, writer, and producer, John Carpenter. The series explores the dark secrets and unspeakable evil that sometimes lurks beneath the surface of the sun-drenched streets, manicured lawns, and friendly neighbors of suburbia. Each episode focuses on one true tale of terror, told by the real people who lived through it. Their firsthand accounts are brought to life through premium cinematic scene-work, news clips, home photos, and archival footage, combining the visual language of horror films with the tools and techniques of documentaries, creating a uniquely frightening experience for viewers.

Chucky Season 3 – October 5th

Chucky, everyone's friend 'til the end is back. In his unending thirst for power, Season 3 now sees Chucky ensconced with the most powerful family in the world -- America's First Family inside the infamous walls of the White House. How did Chucky wind up here? What in God's name does he want? And how can Jake, Devon, and Lexy possibly get to Chucky inside the world's most secure building, all while balancing the pressures of romantic relationships and growing up? Meanwhile, Tiffany faces a looming crisis of her own as the police close in on her for "Jennifer Tilly's" murderous rampage last season.



Wolf Like Me Season 2 – October 19th

Prepare for a rollercoaster of emotions in the second season of Wolf Like Me as we reunite with Mary (Isla Fisher) and Gary (Josh Gad) in the next phase of their relationship, facing their biggest challenge yet: pregnancy. Will their child be a human or a wolf? Just how long can they keep things secret from the rest of their family? And, with Mary's former professor, Anton (Edgar Ramirez), suddenly in the picture, new secrets from Mary's past are revealed, can their relationship withstand newly unearthed secrets from Mary's past?



Other new horror titles coming in October are as follows:

October 1st

Escape Plan

The Exorcism of Emily Rose

Exorcist: The Beginning

The Faculty

Happy Death Day 2U

I Know What You Did Last Summer

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer

Krampus

The Last Exorcism

The Mist

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

Separation

Shaun of the Dead

Silent Hill

Split

Texas Chainsaw 3D

Winchester

Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey

Zombieland



October 12th

The Black Phone

October 16th

Rob Zombie's Halloween

Rob Zombie's Halloween II



Peacock is also home to a number of TV series featuring Halloween-themed episodes, which include the following:

30 Rock

"Stone Mountain" – Season 4, Episode 3



Brooklyn Nine-Nine

"Halloween" – Season 1, Episode 6



"Halloween II" – Season 2, Episode 4



"Halloween III" – Season 3, Episode 5



"Halloween IV" – Season 4, Episode 5



"HalloVeen" – Season 5, Episode 4

Charmed

"All Halliwell's Eve" – Season 3, Episode 4

"Kill Billie, Volume 1" – Season 8, Episode 6



Everybody Hates Chris

"Everybody Hates Halloween" – Season 1, Episode 6



Everybody Loves Raymond

"Halloween Candy" – Season 3, Episode 6



George Lopez

"Halloween Cheer" – Season 2, Episode 4



"No One Gets Out Alive" – Season 3, Episode 7

"Leave It to Lopez" – Season 4, Episode 5

"Trick or Treat Me Right" – Season 5, Episode 5



The King of Queens

"Ticker Treat" – Season 4, Episode 6



Law & Order

"Ghosts" – Season 16, Episode 3



Law & Order: Criminal Intent

"Masquerade" – Season 6, Episode 6



Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

"Glasgowman's Wrath" – Season 16, Episode 6

Monk

"Mr. Monk Goes Home Again" – Season 4, Episode 2



Murder, She Wrote

"Reflections of the Mind" – Season 2, Episode 6

"No One Gets Out Alive" – Season 3, Episode 7

"Fire Burn, Cauldron Bubble" – Season 5, Episode 13

"The Witch's Curse" – Season 8, Episode 12



"Legacy of Borbey House" – Season 10, Episode 3

"Nan's Ghost: Part 1" – Season 12, Episode 6

Parks and Recreation

"Greg Pikitis" – Season 2, Episode 7

"Meet 'n' Greet" – Season 4, Episode 5

"Halloween Surprise" – Season 5, Episode 5

"Recall Vote" – Season 6, Episode 7



Psych

"This Episode Sucks" – Season 6, Episode 3



Punky Brewster

"The Perils of Punky: Parts 1" – Season 2, Episode 6



"The Perils of Punky: Parts 2" – Season 2, Episode 7

"Love Thy Neighbor" – Season 2, Episode 10

Superstore

"Halloween Theft" – Season 2, Episode 7

"Sal's Dead" – Season 3, Episode 5

"Costume Competition" – Season 4, Episode 4

"Trick-or-Treat" – Season 5, Episode 6

Two and a Half Men

"Hi, Mr. Horned One" – Season 3, Episode 6



"The Ol' Mexican Spinach" – Season 12, Episode 1



Stay tuned for updates on other Halloween-themed programming coming to Peacock.

