Peacock Now Streaming a Ton of Classic Universal Monster Movies

As you get more and more excited for the Halloween season, Peacock is making some big moves to set itself apart as one of the go-to spots for horror movies in streaming. After adding quite a few movies at the start of September, Peacock has just gone through another wave of new horror additions. On Friday, September 15th, Peacock added a slew of horror movies, many of which are part of the stories Universal Monsters franchise.

Friday morning saw Peacock add 23 Universal Monster movies to its lineup. The list of new additions includes Frankenstein, The Invisible Man Returns, Bride of Frankenstein, It Came From Outer Space, Curse of the Werewolf, The Mummy's Tomb, and The Raven.

These are the Universal Monster movies that were just added to Peacock:

Bride of Frankenstein

It Came from Outer Space

The Creature Walks Among Us

Curse of the Werewolf

Dr. Cyclops

Dracula's Daughter

The Evil of Frankenstein

Frankenstein Meets the Wolfman

Frankenstein

The Invisible Man Returns

The Invisible Man's Revenge

The Invisible Woman

The Mummy's Curse

The Mummy's Ghost

The Mummy's Hand

The Mummy's Tomb

Night Monster

Phantom of the Opera (1943)

Phantom of the Opera (1962)

The Raven

Son of Frankenstein

The Strange Case of Doctor RX

Werewolf of London

Peacock's Halloween Horror Highlights

Between September 1st and September 15th, Peacock added a horde of horror films to its lineup, making it one of the better Halloween season selection in all of streaming. You can check out all of Peacock's September horror additions below!

September 1: Amityville II: The Possession

September 1: Amityville 3-D

September 1: The Amityville Harvest

September 1: The Amityville Moon

September 1: Amityville: The Awakening

September 1: Amityville Uprising

September 1: The Birds

September 1: The Bone Collector

September 1: Bride of Chucky

September 1: Candyman

September 1: Casper

September 1: Casper: A Spirited Beginning

September 1: Casper's Scare School

September 1: Child's Play 2

September 1: Child's Play 3

September 1: Cirque Du Freak: The Vampire's Assistant

September 1: Curse of Chucky

September 1: Cult of Chucky

September 1: Cut, Color, Murder

September 1: Dawn of the Dead (2004)

September 1: The Dead Don't Die

September 1: Dead Silence

September 1: The Frighteners

September 1: The Funhouse

September 1: Get Out

September 1: Ghostbusters

September 1: Ghostbusters II

September 1: The Grudge 2

September 1: The Grudge 3

September 1: Halloween II

September 1: Halloween III: Season of the Witch

September 1: Halloween (2018)

September 1: Happy Death Day 2U

September 1: Hollow Man

September 1: Hollow Man 2

September 1: Hypnotic

September 1: Insidious: Chapter 3

September 1: The Last Exorcism

September 1: Monster High: 13 Wishes

September 1: Monster High: Freaky Fusion

September 1: Monster High: Boo York, Boo York

September 1: Monster High: Haunted

September 1: The Mummy

September 1: The Mummy Returns

September 1: Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor

September 1: The Mummy

September 1: Murder, She Baked: A Deadly Recipe

September 1: Murder, She Baked: A Peach Cobbler Mystery

September 1: Patient Zero

September 1: The People Under the Stairs

September 1: The Possession

September 1: Prince of Darkness

September 1: Psycho (1960)

September 1: Psycho II

September 1: Psycho III

September 1: Psycho (1998)

September 1: Pumpkin Pie Wars

September 1: The Purge: Anarchy

September 1: Saboteur

September 1: Saw

September 1: Saw 2

September 1: Saw 3

September 1: Saw 4

September 1: Saw 5

September 1: Saw 6

September 1: Saw: The Final Chapter

September 1: Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

September 1: The Serpent and the Rainbow

September 1: Shocker

September 1: The Skeleton Key

September 1: Slither

September 1: Tales from the Crypt: Demon Knight

September 1: Tales from the Crypt: Bordello of Blood

September 1: Tales From the Hood

September 1: Tales From the Hood 2

September 1: Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation

September 1: They Live

September 1: The Thing (1982)

September 1: The Thing (2011)

September 1: Thirst

September 1: Us

September 1: Videodrome

September 1: Village of the Damned

September 1: The Visit

September 1: The Wolfman

September 15: The Creature Walks Among Us

September 15: Curse of the Werewolf

September 15: Dr. Cyclops

September 15: Dracula's Daughter

September 15: Frankenstein

September 15: Bride of Frankenstein

September 15: Son of Frankenstein

September 15: Frankenstein Meets the Wolfman

September 15: The Evil of Frankenstein

September 15: The Invisible Man Returns

September 15: The Invisible Man's Revenge

September 15: The Invisible Woman

September 15: It Came from Outer Space

September 15: The Mummy's Hand

September 15: The Mummy's Tomb

September 15: The Mummy's Curse

September 15: The Mummy's Ghost

September 15: Night Monster

September 15: The Raven

September 15: The Strange Case of Doctor RX

September 15: Werewolf of London

Are you excited to check out these movies on Peacock? Let us know in the comments!