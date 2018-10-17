‘Halloween’ Gets Certified Fresh by Rotten Tomatoes

The early reactions to the new Halloween movie have been pretty positive, and now the film has been stamped with the Red Tomato of Approval ahead of its premiere this week.

Rotten Tomatoes has officially recognized Michael Myers’ latest killing spree as a “good movie,” declaring Halloween as Certified Fresh.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The movie currently has 97 reviews counted, with 84 of them being Fresh while just 13 considered Rotten. The average rating sits at 7.2 out of 10, with an 87% Fresh rating. All in all, it sounds like critics consider Halloween to be a return to form for the franchise.

The new movie from director David Gordon Green and co-writer Danny McBride actually ignores all of the other Halloween sequels, choosing to just follow the events of the first film instead of embracing the mythology of Michael Myers.

“We started incorporating all the follow-ups and then it got overwhelming trying to engineer something that made sense,” Green shared with The Hollywood Reporter. “Some of the plot points became a little stretched thin as the franchise went on. And so ultimately finding those frustrations, McBride came to me and just said, ‘What’s the Michael Myers movie that you really want to see?’ Halloween was, to me, the most pure and, in a lot of ways, the most simple. I get the real connection with the terror of a movie that isn’t so lost in its own mythology.”

If Halloween is successful at the theater, it’s likely to reignite the franchise and spawn a few more sequels in this new continuity. McBride admitted that he and Green did plan to make a sequel back-to-back with this new film, but they decided to dial their plans back.

“You know, I think we were just kind of — in our early ideas of it — just like, ‘what would you do if you could?’” McBride said to MTV News. “But I think both of us were just sort of trying to make sure we didn’t blow this one before we got ahead of ourselves and tried to make a whole universe out of it,” McBride added.

But the former Eastbound and Down actor did confirm that he and Green do have some tricks up their sleeve if they get to make a sequel: “There are ideas, yeah.”

Halloween premieres in theaters this Friday, October 19th.