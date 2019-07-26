Petition To Move Halloween Gains Huge Number Of Signatures

The next online petition is gaining steam. This time, people are trying to move Halloween. The day is slated for the last day in October, offering kids the opportunity to dress up and go door to door looking for candy. Apparently, a massive number of people are not thrilled about the day which sometimes lands on a weekday, so they’re petitioning to have Halloween moved.

An online petition has gained more than 75,000 signatures, looking to permanently move Halloween to a Saturday in October as a means to protect kids from dangerous situations. As the story goes, Halloween falling on weekdays means that kids have to go out after going to school, prompting later hours for the fun act of Trick-or-Treating. “It’s time for a Safer, Longer, Stress-Free Celebration! Let’s move Halloween to the last Saturday of October,” the petition is called.

Citing 3,800 “Halloween-related injuries on a yearly basis, the petition encourages parents to talk with their kids about safety on the day. “82% of parents don’t use high visibility aids on their costume, be sure to incorporate reflective tape, glow sticks, finger lights or light up accessories,” the petition notes. “63% of children don’t carry a flashlight while they are tick-or-treating. Grab a clip-on light if they don’t want to carry one! Children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween. Discuss safety, pre-plan a route, stay on sidewalks and use crosswalks.”

The petition goes on to explain that nearly two-thirds of parents don’t discuss Halloween safety with their kids. Worse: more parents let the kids go out alone without the safety crash course! “70% of parents don’t accompany their children trick-or-treating,” the petition said. “You’re never too old to trick-or-treat! Grab a costume and take advantage of some good ol’ fashioned family bonding!”

Still, October 31 is a beloved day for the younger demo. “51% Of Millennials say Halloween is their favorite holiday, why cram it into 2 rushed evening weekday hours when it deserves a full day!?!”

Where these statistics came from is unclear but the author certainly stands against dangerous week night Halloweens!

