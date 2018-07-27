Dr. Loomis Has a “Voice Cameo” in New ‘Halloween’

This year’s Halloween sequel will see many of the icons of the original film returning, including stars Jamie Lee Curtis and Nick Castle as well as director John Carpenter, serving as composer and executive producer. Sadly, Donald Pleasence, who has starred in more entries in the franchise than anyone else, passed away in 1995, ending his legacy with the franchise as Dr. Loomis. Sequel director David Gordon Green recently teased that fans with a keen ear might hear a “voice cameo” of the famous doctor.

“We have a Donald Pleasence soundalike,” Green shared with Yahoo!. “Because obviously he’s no longer with us, but having someone that could mimic his voice was a fun challenge. And we nailed it, I think. If I do say so myself. And then there’s a couple other [nods to the past films]. There’s a vocal cameo you may or may not notice till the end credits.”

Loomis exited the series with Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers in a rather unceremonious capacity.

In Curse‘s original storyline, audiences learned a spirit embodied Michael Myers when he was a baby, resulting in his murderous motivations throughout the rest of his life. The film ended with Loomis eradicating the spirit, only for the doctor to become the new host, setting up sequels where Loomis would potentially be the killer.

Audiences didn’t respond well to this cut of the film, resulting in reshoots. Sadly, Pleasence passed away before he could film any new scenes, with the theatrically-released film killing Loomis off screen.

In Rob Zombie’s Halloween reboot films, Malcolm McDowell took on the role of Loomis. With this new Halloween ignoring all films in the franchise other than the original 1978 film, Jamie Lee Curtis teased that her character of Laurie Strode embodied some of Loomis’ characteristics.

“Laurie has been traumatized and Laurie also understands Michael Myers in a way that nobody else does,” Curtis shared with Sunrise. “In a weird way, she’s become the new Loomis character because Loomis was the one who understood that [Michael] needed to be stopped because he was pure evil. You see, Laurie knows that – and nobody’s paying any attention, but Laurie is…Laurie is patrolling these streets.”

This new film ignoring the events of all sequels allows the filmmakers to explore any narrative they’re interested in, which could also mean dismissing the expertise of Loomis that was demonstrated in the first film.

The new Halloween hits theaters on October 19th.

