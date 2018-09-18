New ‘Halloween’ Featurette Goes Behind-the-Scenes of Michael Myers’ Ruthlessness

The upcoming Halloween sequel is slated to return Michael Myers to his mysterious and maniacal origins, thanks to director and co-writer David Gordon Green. Learn more about the key to unlocking the character’s villainy with the new behind-the-scenes featurette below.

In the new film, “A British documentary crew comes to the States to visit Michael in prison for a retrospective of the maniac’s night of terror — but their project becomes way more interesting when Myers escapes custody, retrieves his signature mask and seeks revenge on Laurie, with others naturally being part of his impressive career body count along the way. In the decades following the fateful Halloween night that forever altered the former babysitter’s life, Laurie has armed and prepped herself for Michael’s inevitable return — to the detriment of her family, including daughter Karen and granddaughter Allyson.”

One of the biggest differences with this new sequel as compared to the many others is that it will be ignoring a major narrative thread introduced in the first sequel to the original film.

Throughout Halloween, neither the audience nor the characters knew what motivated Michael Myers’ killing spree, other than he returned to his hometown 15 years after killing his sister on Halloween night. In Halloween II, we learn that Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) is Myers’ long-lost sister, kicking off the concept of Myers eradicating his family lineage.

Green and co-writer Danny McBride made it clear from early on in the process that they would ignore all of the sequels in the series, though it wasn’t until the first trailer for the new film debuted that we learned the filmmaker were ignoring the concept of Laurie and Michael being related. As mentioned in the above featurette, Myers kills anyone in his path, regardless of their connection to him, which will tap into a fear that has essentially been absent from all of the series’ sequels.

“Michael Myers hasn’t evolved as a character in any way, shape or form [since 1978]; he’s the essence of evil,” Green recently shared with the L.A. Times. “He has no character. He has no personality. He has no interests. He never has. He’s someone that is moving forward and reacting to the world around him, but not with any sort of conscious objective. And how the world around him reacts to his behavior is where our story comes to life.”

Fans can see Myers’ brutality on full display when Halloween hits theaters on October 19th.

