Jamie Lee Curtis Shares Her Idea for ‘Halloween’ Sequel Title

The upcoming Halloween film unites stars Jamies Lee Curtis and Nick Castle from the original film to reprise their roles of Laurie Strode and “The Shape,” while original director John Carpenter will serve as an executive producer. The new film is currently known as “Halloween,” though Curtis herself picked out what she thinks is an appropriate title, suggesting it be called “Halloween Retold.”

“There was the idea of, ‘What do you call it?’ If I had had my druthers, I probably would’ve called it Halloween Retold. Because it’s being retold. It’s the original story in many, many, many ways. Just retold 40 years later with my granddaughter,” Curtis shared with Yahoo! Entertainment. “And as soon as I read what [writers] David Green and Danny McBride had come up with … and the way that they connected the dots of the story, it made so much sense to me that it felt totally appropriate for me to return to Haddonfield, Illinois, for another 40th-anniversary retelling.”

Curtis’ comments manage to both answer some questions about what to expect from the film’s plot while also creating many new ones. Last year, McBride had claimed his film would be ignoring all of the franchise’s many sequels and kicking off a new timeline that was sparked by the original film.

“We’re kind of ignoring all the films past the first one,” the filmmaker shared with Yahoo!. “It picks up after the first one, but it’s sort of an alternate reality. It’s as if the first Halloween ended in a slightly different way.”

Many fans have been expecting a sequel to the original film, based on McBride’s comments, though now Curtis’ comments tease that the film will be a reboot/sequel hybrid.

Fans deduced that this new film would be titled “Halloween” based on the film’s initial teaser poster, which featured the image of Michael Myers’ mask with the film’s October 19th release date and the word “Halloween” being emblazoned across the bottom. It’s possible that Halloween isn’t actually the title, but is used to remind fans of its release date timeframe.

If “Halloween” is ultimately the official title, it would be the third in the franchise to be called “Halloween,” which would make for a complicated franchise to have both the original installment and “sequel” have the same name, as well as Rob Zombie’s Halloween in 2007 complicating matters.

Sadly, it might be time for fans of the franchise to completely abandon its continuity as multiple sequels have created new narrative timelines while others erased them. The latest chapter seems to be meant as both a sequel and a reboot into a new premise which should merely just be called “Here’s Another One,” as it seems that’s what audiences ultimately want.

The Halloween sequel (reboot?) will be hitting theaters on October 19th.

