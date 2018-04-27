‘Halloween’ Trailer May Be Released Soon Due to Positive Response

Last week saw the debut of the first teaser poster for the upcoming Halloween, while audiences attending Universal Pictures’ CinemaCon panel yesterday witnessed their first glimpse at actual footage. Those who weren’t in attendance are dying to feast their eyes on the new incarnation of Michael Myers, with one of the film’s stars, Nick Castle, claiming the positive response to the footage could result in fans seeing a trailer earlier than planned.

Castle appears briefly in the new film as “The Shape,” which was the name given to the masked Michael Myers in the first film, a role which was mostly played by Castle in the 1978 original. The performer took to Twitter to share, “Your most asked question from the twittersphere was, ‘When do we see a trailer?’ Was in touch with [director David Gordon Green] today. He says ‘I don’t think it will be for a month or two.’ That’s from horse’s mouth. Stay tuned.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The actor then gave another update earlier today, claiming, “More from [David Gordon Green]: ‘They might fast track it based on positive response.’”

Whether fans will get to see an all-new trailer or if the footage shown at CinemaCon is the official trailer is unclear, but with ComicBook.com in attendance during the panel, here’s what we saw of the upcoming film:

Filmmakers are “here to investigate” the events of Halloween in 1978. They approach Michael Myers in prison. They show him his mask and every prisoner around starts lashing out. The teenage granddaughter’s friends discuss Laurie, each has a version of the true story which happened years later. Laurie tells a police officer she has prayed that Michael Myers would escape, so she could kill him. She has a dummy which she uses for target practice. The prison bus crashes and Michael Myers escapes. He approaches a woman in a gas station and drops bloody teeth over the stall. He puts his mask on. The Halloween classic music begins as he goes through a town on Halloween night, with real weapons. Laurie rushes the kids to go home, shoots at him through a window, and it was only a reflection. Chaos ensues. Laurie tells the filmmakers they should believe in the boogeyman. Later, a babysitter tries to close a closet door for a kid, and it won’t close. It bursts open and Michael Myers is there with a knife.

This new chapter in the Halloween franchise reportedly takes place after the events of the original film and brings back both Castle and original star Jamie Lee Curtis, in addition to the original director and co-writer John Carpenter to serve as executive producer.

The new Halloween hits theaters on October 19th.

Does this have you excited to see the film’s trailer? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!

[H/T Twitter, nickcastlez]