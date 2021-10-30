Halloween’s Jamie Lee Curtis Wants to Play the Devil in the Exorcist

Jamie Lee Curtis is back again as Laurie Strode in Halloween Kills, which hit theaters and Peacock earlier this month. Currently, the movie is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 39% critics score after 238 reviews and a 67% audience score after 2,500+ reviews. ComicBook.com’s own Patrick Cavanaugh gave the movie a 3 out 5 and called it “a ruthless and redundant reminder of communal chaos.” Despite the movie’s mediocre scores, it’s had success at the box office and on Peacock, and fans are eager to find out how the trilogy wraps up next year in Halloween Ends. When his time with Halloween is over, director David Gordon Green will be moving on to another classic horror franchise, The Exorcist. During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Curtis revealed that she wants a role in Green’s next trilogy.

“Maybe I should be the voice of the devil like Mercedes McCambridge,” Curtis suggested. “You see, if David gives me a part in the new Exorcist trilogy as the voice of the devil, then it is a full-circle return for me, in a meta way. That would blow people’s minds.”

“I’ll have to get her to audition for that one,” Green replied. “You know, she did the crying baby for the last Halloween movie, so she’s a talented voice actor as well.”

While speaking to Collider ahead of the Halloween Kills, Green talked a bit about his work on the upcoming Exorcist films. Green is co-writing the films with Peter Sattler and he said, “That’s the idea right now, yeah,” when asked if he planned to direct all three.

Leslie Odom Jr. will be starring in the new Exorcist alongside Ellen Burstyn, reprising her role as Chris MacNeil from the original film. Odom’s character is the father of a child who has just been possessed, and he seeks out MacNeil for council. The first of the three movies is set to arrive in 2023.

“To me, it’s as different as making Stronger and Pineapple Express,” Green explained when comparing Halloween and The Exorcist. “They’re just so unbelievably different. One is very primal and the other is very academic. So it’s just trying to switch gears there. I’m sure I’ll know more a year from now when I’ve gotten a handle on what Exorcist is. The script’s written. And it was a very, entirely different writing process.”

