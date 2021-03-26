Hannibal Fans Make #HannibalDeservesMore Trend Online as Revival Campaign Continues

We're approaching the sixth anniversary of the day that NBC's Hannibal TV series came to a close. That the series managed to stay on the air three years despite a small audience was nothing short of a miracle, but that very vocal fanbase has not let up the charge to get the show back in some form and they've once again shown their spirit online. About a month ago a coordinated series re-watch began online as fans watched the show again together but also used the hashtag #HannibalDeservesMore to bring attention to their desire to see more. People are no doubt noticing though as the tag quickly trended online.

Last year saw all three seasons of Hannibal pop up on Netflix and the series quickly started to generate buzz and dominate the Top 10 charts on the streaming service. According to series star Mads Mikkelsen, these impress numbers could lead to "more" as the Fannibals say. When discussing a possible Season Four with the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Mikkelsen noted that since Hannibal “has found a new home on Netflix, the talks have been revitalized…I don’t think you’d find a member of the cast that is still alive that would say, 'No, thanks.’ We all enjoyed it tremendously.”

Even before Hannibal was officially over though the cast and crew had been vocal about wanting to do more and keep the series going, not to mention revealing ideas for stories they wanted to tell.

In the end it will be the love and adoration of the Fannibals that gets the series back on the air, and stranger things have happened, like a recent four hour cut of a superhero movie from 2017.

Here's the best tweets from tonight's #HannibalDeservesMore watchalong!