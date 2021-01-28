Hannibal Star Says Netflix Popularity Has "Revitalized" Season 4 Talks

✖

Whenever someone from the cast and crew of the Hannibal TV series reflects on the project, they express their interest in returning for another season, though star Mads Mikkelsen might be feeling a bit more hopeful about the opportunity, as he recently noted that the program's popularity on Netflix has sparked more interest in reviving the series. Of course, interest in the series has never been one of its stumbling blocks, as its following has only grown more passionate in the years since it was cancelled, but with everyone involved with the series moving on to other projects, it's still hard to imagine when, or if, a new season would take shape.

When discussing a possible Season Four with the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Mikkelsen noted that since Hannibal “has found a new home on Netflix, the talks have been revitalized…I don’t think you’d find a member of the cast that is still alive that would say, 'No, thanks.’ We all enjoyed it tremendously.”

Mikkelsen himself, however, recently secured the role of Grindelwald in the upcoming Fantastic Beasts 3, sparking speculation that his commitment to the Wizarding World franchise would likely create a number of scheduling conflicts in the coming years.

Regardless of what the future might hold for the character, fans can at least take comfort in knowing that Mikkelsen doesn't feel as though his character's journey was left unresolved.

“Unfinished? No,” the actor confirmed when discussing the lack of a definitive conclusion to the show. “Creative showrunners always have a way to end the season because no one knows if there’s going to be a next one. So there was always that feeling of, ‘Well, that was it.’”

Mikkelsen added, “Having said that, the third season, after that, we were pretty sure we’re getting a fourth. That was not the feeling after the first or the second. But the third [season], we were pretty sure.”

With the third season seeing the series embrace elements from the novel Red Dragon, the stage was set for Hannibal to tackle the events of The Silence of the Lambs. Adding another complication to the mix is the fact that CBS has developed the new series Clarice, which serves as a sequel to the events of that novel, surely presenting obstacles for the various companies coming together to agree to the characters uniting for a new project.

Stay tuned for details on the possible future of Hannibal.

What do you think of the actor's remarks? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!