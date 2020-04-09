Happy Death Day Cast and Crew Hosting Twitter Live-Tweeting Event

With the whole world on lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, many of us feel as though we are repeating the same day over and over, with Happy Death Day director Christopher Landon pointing out how the situation mirrors the events of his film, inspiring him and the cast to host a live-tweeting event for fans. Joining Landon for the event will be Jessica Rothe, Israel Broussard, Ruby Modine, Rachel Matthews, and Phi Vu. The event is set to kick off this Friday, April 10th, at 7:30 p.m. PT. For those who don’t have their own copy of the film, it is currently streaming on HBO.

In the film, Tree Gelbman (Rothe) is a blissfully self-centered collegian who wakes up on her birthday in the bed of a student named Carter (Broussard). As the morning goes on, Tree gets the eerie feeling that she’s experienced the events of this day before. When a masked killer suddenly takes her life in a brutal attack, she once again magically wakes up in Carter’s dorm room unharmed. Now, the frightened young woman must relive the same day over and over until she figures out who murdered her.

The 2017 film became a surprising success, especially given its PG-13 rating, earning it a sequel with last year’s Happy Death Day 2U. Despite earning similarly strong responses from audiences and critics, Landon and producer Jason Blum have cast doubt on a third film moving forward anytime soon.

Feel like you’re reliving the same day over and over? So do we. Join us for a little HDD viewing party with the whole cast including @jessica_rothe @raylynn93 @RubyModine @Ph1Vu and Israel Broussard (when his Twitter account is up.) Chat with us live with the #SameDamnDay pic.twitter.com/27B7rCQpcx — christopher landon (@creetureshow) April 8, 2020

“I would say Happy Death Day is still on my radar in some shape or form. I haven’t put it to bed yet, so I don’t know how it’s going to manifest itself but it’s still in the front of my mind,” Blum revealed to Bloody Disgusting. “Never say never. Never say never. I got ideas.”

He did, however, want to make sure he didn’t give fans too much hope for a new film, more that he had an interest in the franchise and that hope isn’t completely lost that we’ll never get another adventure in that universe.

“I’m not going to say we’re doing Happy Death Day 3 right now but I’m not going to not say it either,” the producer pointed out. “I haven’t put it to bed yet, despite the fact that anyone else in Hollywood would have, because the second movie didn’t work.”

He added, “It was an amazing movie, but it didn’t work financially.”

Stay tuned for details on the future of the Happy Death Day franchise.

