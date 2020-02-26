Happy Death Day Producer Claims Franchise's Future Is Still on His Radar

Happy Death Day landed in theaters in 2017 and became an unexpected slasher hit, earning last year's sequel Happy Death Day 2U, and while the follow-up failed to make a major financial impact and seemingly squashed all hopes of a third film, producer Jason Blum confirmed that the franchise is still being kept in his thoughts, even if he doesn't know what form the franchise could take in the future. Given that Blum was the one to reveal last year how doubtful it seemed that a third movie could happen, it would seem as though he's being candid that the door isn't entirely closed on the franchise's future.

“I would say Happy Death Day is still on my radar in some shape or form. I haven’t put it to bed yet, so I don’t know how it’s going to manifest itself but it’s still in the front of my mind,” Blum revealed to Bloody Disgusting. "Never say never. Never say never. I got ideas.”

He did, however, want to make sure he didn't give fans too much hope for a new film, more that he had an interest in the franchise and that hope isn't completely lost that we'll never get another adventure in that universe.

“I’m not going to say we’re doing Happy Death Day 3 right now but I’m not going to not say it either," the producer pointed out. "I haven’t put it to bed yet, despite the fact that anyone else in Hollywood would have, because the second movie didn’t work.”

He added, "It was an amazing movie, but it didn’t work financially.”

The first two films were directed by Christopher Landon, who revealed last year that he might find a new way to explore the third chapter in the franchise.

"I had a fair amount of detail for the third movie as well, though I did not write a script," Landon confirmed to ComicBook.com. "I have an outline for that third movie, but I did not bother writing the script just because, A) I was making the second movie and B) I didn't want to assume that like, 'Oh, I'm going to make a third movie.' And my assumption was pretty correct."

He continued, "It was surprising, but, to some degree, I think I would have been a lot more upset if I had written the third movie completely and then didn't have the opportunity to make it."

