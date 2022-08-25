Los Angeles Haunted Hayride Announces 2022 Plans

There's a number of ways to get in the spirit of the spooky season, but for residents of southern California, there are few events as exciting as the Los Angeles Haunted Hayride, which just announced that tickets for the experience will be going on sale today. As if the experience itself isn't exciting enough, the Haunted Hayride is held in the historic Griffith Park, offering audiences an opportunity to see a Los Angeles landmark in an entirely different and more frightening way. You can head to the official Los Angeles Haunted Hayride website to learn more before presale tickets launch today at 12 p.m. PT.

Per press release, "Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group, the producers of world-class live events and location-based entertainment experiences, today announced the highly anticipated return of Los Angeles' Premiere Halloween Event, the Los Angeles Haunted Hayride. Officially open to the public on Friday, September 23rd and open select nights through Halloween, Haunted Hayride is returning to the iconic Griffith Park, featuring returning fan-favorite attractions, reimagined mazes, and more.

"Haunted Hayride is a Halloween staple in Los Angeles, and one of the nation's most recognized Halloween attractions, we're thrilled to be bringing it back to Griffith Park," Christopher Stafford, CEO and Founding Partner of Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group, shared in a statement. "We're excited to bring fans back into Midnight Falls with an experience that just keeps getting better every year!"

"Guests can expect a return to Midnight Falls -- a strange town that's Halloween year round, featuring fan-favorite mazes including the Hayride, Trick or Treat, Midnight Mortuary, and (S)Laughterhouse -- a newly revamped maze for 2022. Monte Revolta -- the self-appointed Mayor of Midnight Falls -- will also be making a triumphant return with his highly anticipated nightly Town Square performances."

"Presale tickets go on sale beginning Thursday, August 25th, with general public sales beginning Thursday, September 1st. General admission tickets start at $39.99, with limited presale tickets available at a discount while supplies last. For more information and to sign up to register for early access to tickets visit losangeleshauntedhayride.com and follow on Instagram at @lahauntedhayride. Haunted Hayride is located at 4730 Crystal Springs Drive, Los Angeles CA 90027."

