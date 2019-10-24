Haunted House Offers $20,000 Prize for Surviving 10+ Hours

When it gets closer to Halloween, a number of seasonal haunted houses open up to offer guests a horrifying experience, which typically only last a few minutes. McKamey Manor in Summertown, Tennessee, and Huntsville, Alabama, however, delivers such an abrasive and physically unsettling experience that it offers $20,000 to anyone who can make it through the whole ordeal, which is estimated to last more than 10 hours, though no one has officially claimed the prize. While many haunted houses aim to usher as many guests through the experience as they can, McKamey Manor instead devotes an entire day to delivering a horrifying ordeal to only one or two guests.

Attending the haunted house isn’t as easy as just showing up and getting in, as Fox 2 points out there are a few stipulations for entry, which are as follows:

Be 21 years old or older, or 18-20 with parents approval

Completed “Sports Physical” and doctor’s letter stating you are physically and mentally cleared

Pass a background check provided by McKamey Manor

Be screened via Facebook, FaceTime, or phone

Proof of medical insurance

Sign a detailed 40-page waiver

Pass a portable drug test on the day of the show

Cost of entry for the event is merely dog food, which goes towards Russ McKamey’s dogs.

While Universal Studios and various other theme parks are known to deliver an impressive production value to bring to life your favorite films and characters from the horror genre, McKamey Manor’s approach is much more physical, as the waiver you sign allows them to physically harm you. This isn’t to say that you are paying to be assaulted, but being tied up and dunked underwater are fair game.

McKamey Manor’s site describes, “Be warned, McKamey Manor, is not your standard (boo) haunted house. This is an audience participation event in which (YOU) will live your own Horror Movie. This is a rough, intense and truly frightening experience. You must be in GREAT HEALTH to participate.”

Before anyone can even begin to experience the maze, McKamey forces participants to watch a two-hour video featuring former contestants quitting the experience and warning others not to attempt it.

“Nobody’s even made it to the starting clock with this new show,” McKamey revealed to News Channel 8. “With the new mental game, it’s much more difficult. And because of that, no one’s even started the clock.”

To get a taste of what you’d be in for with the experience, you can learn more about McKamey Manor in the documentary Haunters: The Art of the Scare and an episode of Netflix’s Dark Tourist.

