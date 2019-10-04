The Haunting of Bly Manor Adds More New Directors

The debut season of The Haunting of Hill House had a uniform vision, thanks to creator Mike Flanagan directing all of the episodes, with Flanagan himself confirming that Season Two, The Haunting of Bly Manor, will feature all-new directors. With Flanagan being an integral component to the success of the series, he will remain an important part of the franchise, but directorial duties will be redistributed to burgeoning and established filmmakers to offer their own perspective on the series. The ambiguity of Flanagan’s comments leave it unclear if he will be directing any episodes at all of the new season or merely helming pivotal entries into the narrative.

I’m really excited to be collaborating with some of my favorite filmmakers on THE HAUNTING OF BLY MANOR. Yolanda Ramke & Ben Howling, Ciarán Foy, Liam Gavin, and Axelle Carolyn are all directing episodes. @Yolanda_Ramke @BenHowlingFilm @citadelfoy @LiamGavin @AxelleCarolyn — Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) October 3, 2019

“I’m really excited to be collaborating with some of my favorite filmmakers on The Haunting of Bly Manor,” Flanagan tweeted. “Yolanda Ramke & Ben Howling (Netflix’s Cargo), Ciarán Foy (Sinister 2), Liam Gavin (A Dark Song), and Axelle Carolyn (Tales of Halloween) are all directing episodes.”

The new season of the series takes place at Bly mansion, the setting for the Henry James psychological gothic horror novella The Turn of the Screw, which takes place almost entirely at the old country mansion. It is there where two young orphans are looked after by a young governess and by whom most of the story is narrated by.

Flanagan has a long partnership with Netflix, having previously delivered them the Stephen King adaptation Gerald’s Game, with the streaming service also debuting his films Hush and the long-shelved Before I Wake. The Haunting of Hill House proved to be a major success for the service, becoming one of the most talked-about series of last year. These accomplishments have opened up a number of opportunities for him, including directing the highly-anticipated Doctor Sleep, the sequel to The Shining.

The new season of the series will see Victoria Pedretti, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Henry Thomas, and Kate Siegel all returning, who are joined by newcomers Rahul Kohli, T’Nia Miller, and Amelia Eve. With the new season exploring an all-new storyline, the events won’t connect to previously-seen characters.

