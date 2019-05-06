Hellraiser Being Rebooted with Man of Steel Writer

David S. Goyer, who penned Batman Begins and Man of Steel for Warner Bros., will script the Hellraiser reboot for Spyglass, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Gary Barber announced Monday (via Deadline).

The film will be a re-imagining inspired by the works of author Clive Barker.

“Clive and I go back more than 30 years together. For generations, his brilliantly twisted and imaginative Hellraiser haunted the minds of moviegoers with its searing imagery of Pinhead,” Barber said. “David is the perfect storyteller to continue Clive’s vision for a new theatrical version of Hellraiser.”

Said Goyer, “I’ve been a fan of Clive’s work since the original Books of Blood paperbacks and The Hellbound Heart novella. Having the chance to reimagine Pinhead and the Cenobites for a new audience is a nightmare-come-true. Gary is a true fan as well and we’re committed to making something dark and visceral.”

In addition to penning 2005’s Christopher Nolan-directed Batman reboot, Goyer crafted the story for 2008 followup The Dark Knight and 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises. Beyond serving as scribe on Marvel’s Blade trilogy and Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance, as well as Warner Bros.’ Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Goyer developed the DC Comics-inspired and horror-tinged Constantine for NBC and scripted and directed 2009 demonic horror The Unborn.

Goyer will produce this next Hellraiser with Keith Levine (Scream: The TV Series, 47 Metres Down) under the Phantom Four banner (television’s Krypton, Da Vinci’s Demons).

The last two films birthed by the franchise, Hellraiser: Revelations and Hellraiser: Judgement, were released straight-to-DVD in 2011 and 2018, respectively.

