Heretic: Hugh Grant Reveals Secret Backstory for Villainous Character

Hugh Grant’s Mr. Reed in the new horror film Heretic is undeniably charming, which is exactly why, when his conversation turns a bit more accusatory, Mr. Reed then comes across as incredibly intimidating. Both the audience and the main characters Sister Paxton and Sister Barnes don’t know much about the man, other than how intelligent and well-spoken he is, which sparks speculation among everyone about how this figure got to this point in his life. Grant, who is known to go to great lengths to conjure the history of his characters, kept a tight lid on the specifics of Mr. Reed’s upbringing, though he did offer some insight into the figure’s more off-putting upbringing. Heretic lands in theaters on November 8th.

“I feel really protective of my backstories,” Grant shared with ComicBook about his preparation for the role. “In a way, I like the character — people can make up their own mind. I can tell you that I felt he was one of those kids who didn’t have enough friends. I think he should have; he’s charming, he’s a reasonably attractive-looking kid, but for some reason, after a day or two or a week or two, people would shy away from him and not invite him to the next sleepover or party. I think that he’s very wounded by that and overcompensated throughout his life by more and more efforts to be entertaining and a bit crazy and to play pranks on people.”

A24 describes the movie, “Two young missionaries (Sophie Thatcher and Chloe East) are forced to prove their faith when they knock on the wrong door and are greeted by a diabolical Mr. Reed (Hugh Grant), becoming ensnared in his deadly game of cat-and-mouse.”

What makes Heretic and Mr. Reed work is the way he lures audiences and the two Sisters in with his disarming conversation, starting with innocuous and seemingly innocent topics before pushing buttons to make the Sisters increasingly uncomfortable. In the film’s production notes, Grant noted that he felt his character went on to become an accessible professor.

“I thought it was a fascinating and daring synthesis of horror and psychological thriller,” Grant detailed. “Early on, I thought I glimpsed an enjoyable way to play the part of Mr. Reed. I saw him as the ‘groovy professor’ at his university — the one who was a bit shocking, and ‘made theology fun.’”

He added, “He loves being an iconoclast and he loves to burst bubbles of belief — it thrills him, in fact, and maybe even arouses him … And he loves the attention, and the company, his young visitors bring to him.”

