The Exorcist Reboot Adds Another Oscar-Nominated MCU Star to Its Cast (And Fans Will Love It)

Blumhouse and Atomic Monster are moving full speed ahead with their plan to establish The Exorcist franchise, and it all begins with Mike Flanagan’s The Exorcist reboot. The project has already revealed some stellar casting, including the addition of Scarlett Johansson. Now, The Exorcist reboot has added yet another big-time talent to the cast in the form of an Oscar-Nominated MCU star.

Variety is reporting that Oscar nominee and Tony Award winner Laurence Fishburne has just joined The Exorcist reboot in an unnamed role, and he will be joining a cast that includes a few other MCU stars. Fishburne joins fellow MCU stars Johansson (Avengers, Black Widow) and Chiwetel Ejiofor (Doctor Strange) on the project, as well as Jacobi Jupe and Diane Lane. Fishburne made his MCU debut in Ant-Man and the Wasp as Bill Foster, though he’s also expressed interest in being the new Charles Xavier, so he could possibly return in a different role down the line.

What We Know About The Exorcist Reboot So Far

While story details are a bit scarce, there are a few things we know about The Exorcist reboot. While The Exorcist: Believer tried to connect to the original film, it didn’t resonate with fans or critics, though it did solidly at the box office. That said, the new Exorcist project will tell an all-new story, and it won’t be a prequel or a sequel to the original film in any way.

While we don’t know characters for Johansson or Fishburne, we do know that Ejiofor will be playing the role of an ex-con turned priest. Hopefully, more details on who the rest of the cast are playing comes to light soon, but the stacked nature of the cast with Oscars contenders means that this reboot won’t lack at any point for talent.

Mike Flanagan will be directing the project and is also writing it through Red Room Pictures. Alexandra Magistro will executive produce for Red Room, and David Robinson (Morgan Creek) will produce alongside Jason Blum and Ryan Turek, and Turek will also executive produce (Blumhouse-Atomic Monster).

After the planned Exorcist trilogy was shelved due to the reception to The Exorcist: Believer, hopes are high that Flanagan’s take will be one that can grow the franchise. Flanagan is passionate about the franchise, and it seems that he’s got an angle on it that could bring a new era of box office success to one of the most iconic horror films of all time.

The Exorcist hits theaters on March 12, 2027.

