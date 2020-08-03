Hocus Pocus Getting Limited Edition Cookie Dough From Nestle Toll House

With each passing day, we get that much closer to the Halloween season, resulting in a number of brands unveiling what limited edition confectioneries they will be releasing to get fans excited for the holiday, including Nestlé Toll House delivering Hocus Pocus fans limited-edition cookie dough to honor the 1993 film. CandyHunting shared images of the food on Instagram, while also noting that they had been spotted on actual shelves, likely confirming that if they aren't available at your local supermarket currently, it's only a matter of time before the treats are unveiled, likely alongside the debut of many other seasonal offerings.

"New Hocus Pocus themed food?!" the post reads. "Disney's Hocus Pocus Nestlé Toll House cookie dough is starting to hit shelves! The cookies are peanut butter oatmeal with chocolate morsels and candy-coated gems."

The film first hit theaters back in the summer of 1993, but having debuted only a few weeks after the release of the groundbreaking Jurassic Park, Hocus Pocus was largely a financial disappointment. Rather than being a family-friendly adventure that audiences could check out leading up to Halloween, audiences at the time were more interested in the traditional action blockbuster than they were in preparing themselves for the spooky season.

In the years following its premiere, the film was a staple of the Disney Channel, as was the Disney original Halloweentown. Despite neither being a major financial force, a specific generation of viewers grew up watching these films on an annual basis. Now that these audiences are older, these adult fans have expressed their love for the film, in addition to younger viewers continuing to discover it.

Interest in the film has grown so strong over the years, that reports have emerged that a sequel to the endeavor is being developed. Given that details about the new project are so minimal, fans have been left to wonder if it would be a reboot for a new generation or another adventure featuring the Sanderson sisters.

"I think that is something that Bette [Midler], Kathy [Najimy], and I are very hospitable to the idea and I think for a long time people had been talking about it as if people were moving forward with it in a real way but we were unaware of it," star Sarah Jessica Parker shared with SiriusXM. "I think now we have gotten to the point where we all have agreed publicly to the right people that 'Yes, that would be a very, very fun idea.' So we'll see what the future holds."

Stay tuned for details on the new Hocus Pocus. Keep your eyes out for the limited edition cookie dough.

