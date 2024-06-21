Horror Movie The Watchers Already Coming to Home Video

It's been an interesting time for movie releases with some new films getting the chance to build a theatrical audience while others are being released on VOD very soon after they hit the big screen. The latest movie to hit home video soon after its release is The Watchers, which was released in theaters on June 7th. The new horror film marks the first feature directed by Ishana Night Shyamalan, and it hasn't had the most successful run in theaters. The movie has made less than $25,000,000 worldwide and is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 32% critics score and 52% audience score. If you haven't gotten the chance to see the movie and want to judge it for yourself, it's headed for a digital release next week.

The Watchers will be available on demand starting June 28th, only 21 days after it first hit theaters. Warner Bros. Discovery also announced in a release that The Watchers will be released on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on August 27th.

What Is The Watchers About?

(Photo: The Watchers (2024) cast. - Warner Bros.)

The Watchers follows an artist (Dakota Fanning) named Mina "who gets stranded in an expansive, untouched forest in western Ireland." Mina eventually finds shelter, but she "unknowingly becomes trapped alongside three strangers who are watched and stalked by mysterious creatures each night."

Joining writer/director Ishana Night Shyamalan behind the camera are director of photography Eli Arenson (Lamb, Hospitality), production designer Ferdia Murphy (Lola, Finding You), editor Job ter Burg (Benedetta, Elle), and costume design by Frank Gallacher (Sebastian, Aftersun). The music is by Abel Korzeniowski (Till, The Nun). The film is produced by M. Night Shyamalan, Ashwin Rajan, and Nimitt Mankad. The executive producers are Jo Homewood and Stephen Dembitzer.

"Well, it was very much just imagining what the four or five of these people were like, and what they would be like together. Then, as the continual lesson that I learned during the filmmaking process, there's just a certain alchemy that happens," the filmmaker revealed during a Q&A in which ComicBook.com was in attendance. "If you're lucky enough to catch it, you do. With this path, there were all these movements that just led to this group being together. They have such an electric energy when they're all together. It's really, really cool. It's so fun. It felt like theater!"

The Watchers is now playing in theaters.