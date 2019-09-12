Rob Zombie Still Open to Making House of 1000 Corpses a Broadway Musical

Between his impressive musical career and his horror films, Rob Zombie has earned a passionate following who hang on all of his words, leading some to speculate about offhanded comments he’s made in the past, though the filmmaker recently confirmed that, when he mentioned in an interview that he would like to see House of 1000 Corpses turned into a musical, this was a genuine interest of his. Given the dark and disturbing subject matter of the movie, one wouldn’t think adapting the narrative for the stage would be an easy feat, but Zombie himself thinks the nature of his creation would make for an effective theatrical production.

“That’s something I would totally consider doing, because it’s something that I think really lends itself to that,” Zombie clarified to Movieweb about his comments regarding the musical. “Because that movie, in particular, is so theatrical and so over the top, that it seems like it would work. Especially these days, where you have everything from Spider-Man, to Beetlejuice, to The Addams Family as a Broadway play. I’ve made no moves yet to try and make that happen but it is a backburner thing in my mind all the time.”

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Zombie thinks his debut film would be the most appropriate to become a play, as he imbued the endeavor with his musical sensibilities. His achievements with White Zombie and as a solo artist throughout the ’80s and ’90s made fans excited for his debut film, but they had to wait much longer than they expected to see House of 1000 Corpses released to the public.

The movie was filmed in 2000, though the graphic nature of the picture and fears that it would receive an NC-17 rating led to multiple delays in its release. The film bounced around to multiple distributors before Zombie himself purchased the film, with Lions Gate Entertainment ultimately releasing the film in 2003 after earning enough cuts to obtain an R rating.

House of 1000 Corpses proved to be a success, earning the sequel The Devil’s Rejects in 2005. Despite the film seeming like it depicted the end of the Firefly family, Zombie announced last year that he was making the third film in the series, 3 From Hell.

The film’s synopsis reads, “First there was House of 1000 Corpses. Then there was The Devil’s Rejects. Now, from writer/director Rob Zombie comes the next blood-soaked chapter in the most violent crime saga in history… 3 From Hell.”

3 From Hell lands in theaters next week. Stay tuned for details on Zombie’s various upcoming projects.

