Rob Zombie Shares BTS Pic for House of 1000 Corpses Director's Commentary

In honor of the film's 20th anniversary, Rob Zombie's House of 1000 Corpses is getting an all-new home video release that will be packed with special features, which includes a feature-length commentary from Zombie himself. With the movie marking Zombie's feature-length debut, it was an important step in his career that launched an entire generation of fans knowing him more for his cinematic efforts than his musical adventures. Zombie recently took to Instagram to show off a behind-the-scenes look at the recording session for the film, which is set to be released on April 11th.

"In the studio today recording a new director's commentary for House of 1000 Corpses. Last one I did was 20 years ago," Zombie captioned the photo.

The release is described, "When Rob Zombie's House of 1000 Corpses slashed its way into theaters 20 years ago, 1970s-style horror -- and camp -- returned with bone-snapping, scream-inducing vengeance. Zombie's directorial debut, this first film of a trilogy introduces the Firefly family, backwoods sadists who plunge two young couples into a nightmare world of satanic ritual and cannibalism. With a killer cast including horror legends Sheri Moon Zombie, Bill Moseley, Sid Haig, and Karen Black, House of 1000 Corpses is both a homage to a golden era and a scary good time from an innovative, unrivaled shock-master. Available for the first time in a premium box set, this 2-disc set includes new, never-before-seen bonus content such as interviews with cast/crew, VFX behind-the-scenes content, and more! Also included are the following collector's items: 6 art cards, a 60-page photo book, and a collectible poster."

Special features on the release are as follows:

Disc 1

Director Commentary

Making-of Featurette

Casting Footage

Rehearsal Footage

Cast and Crew Interviews

Theatrical Trailer

Disc 2

Cast & Director Interviews: Rob Zombie, Sid Haig, Bill Moseley, Sheri Moon, Karen Black, Rainn Wilson, Chris Hardwick, Erin Daniels, Irwin Keyes, Jennifer Jostyn, Wayne Toth

Behind the Scenes: Includes 5 On-Set BTS Segments – Dr. Satan Test, Professor Test

Teaser Trailer

The upcoming set will include the original commentary from an earlier release of the film, with this new director's commentary only being available digitally as opposed to being included on the physical release.

The 20th-anniversary edition of House of 1000 Corpses will arrive on April 11th.

Will you be picking up this new release? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!