Rob Zombie Reveals The Munsters Reboot Will Debut on Netflix This Fall

Ever since it was announced, fans wondered where and when they would get to check out Rob Zombie's reboot of The Munsters, with the filmmaker himself confirming today that the film will be landing on Netflix this fall. A recent teaser for the film confirmed that it would be debuting this September, yet it was unknown if it would be landing in theaters or heading to a streaming service, with some speculation thinking the film might be headed to Peacock. While he didn't confirm a release date, Zombie let fans know we can expect it on Netflix later this year.

"This fall we are gonna spook-out like it's 1964! Yep, The Munsters and The Addams Family are returning to the boob tube at the same time courtesy of Netflix," Zombie shared on Instagram. "It's been 58 years since this clash of the titans first happened. Perfect entertainment for your pumpkin carving party. Check out this wicked fall preview issue of TV Guide for the 64-65 season I found while cleaning. Wacky monster fans unite!"

Zombie's reference to The Munsters going up against The Addams Family is in regards to the upcoming spinoff series Wednesday, focusing on the daughter of the Addams Family. The premiere of both projects does feel a bit serendipitous, as they both offered campy humor and family-friendly horror and both were sitcoms in the '60s.

The similarities between the two properties, in fact, have seen some audiences conflate them with one another.

Despite the impact of both series on pop culture, The Addams Family arguably earned more recognition over the decades since those original sitcoms. In the early '90s, the Addams Family returned in a major way thanks to two live-action films, which also went on to earn an animated TV series, while there have also been two animated feature films to hit theaters recently.

The Munsters, however, earned a handful of follow-up projects and spinoffs, none of which captured the attention of audiences like the original TV show. The characters nearly had a revival in 2012 with the series Mockingbird Lane, though the project only ever debuted the pilot episode and wasn't picked up for a full season.

Stay tuned for details on the release of Rob Zombie's The Munsters.

