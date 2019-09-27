Hulu's Prey Crosses Streaming Milestone

Prey dropped on Hulu last month, and Predator fans as well as stars from the original movie have been praising the new film nonstop. Prey is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 93% critics score, making it the highest-reviewed film of the entire franchise. Last week, it was revealed that over 585 million minutes of Prey were watched in its first three days, and now the number has grown even more. According to the Neilsen charts, 480 million more minutes were streamed, bringing the movie's total to over 1 billion minutes.

For the week, Prey falls behind Uncharted (1.1 billion minutes), Day Shift (982 million minutes), and Lightyear (700 million minutes) on the movie streaming lists. Prey managed to beat Purple Hearts, Thirteen Lives, Sing 2, and The Gray Man. Recently, Amber Mindthunder (Naru) recently spoke with Collider and she opened up about the movie's success.

"To have some of the interactions I've had with people, which have been really meaningful and really beautiful, and really, really moving, there's nothing that could top that. There's no amount of chart breaking or anything that could top what that means to me," Midthunder shared. "But then, you step back and look at all those other things, like the number one release and the high numbers on Rotten Tomatoes, and it literally feels like we're living in a dream. I don't think I thought about what would happen after the movie came out, but I know that I wasn't expecting this at all, and I'm so grateful."

You can read the official synopsis for Prey here: "Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, Prey is the story of a young woman, Naru, a fierce and highly skilled warrior. She has been raised in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters who roam the Great Plains, so when danger threatens her camp, she sets out to protect her people. The prey she stalks, and ultimately confronts, turns out to be a highly evolved alien predator with a technically advanced arsenal, resulting in a vicious and terrifying showdown between the two adversaries."

ComicBook.com's Spencer Perry gave Prey a 4 out of 5 and called it the "best entry" of the franchise since the original.

Prey is now streaming on Hulu.