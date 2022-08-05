Prey's Streaming Numbers Reveal Huge Viewership for Predator Prequel

After Prey was released on Hulu the streaming platform confirmed that it had the biggest premiere of anything on their service, be it a TV show or a feature film. As is the case with almost every other streaming service, Hulu didn't actually disclose the full specific viewership metrics for how many people watched the movie but now we have an idea of how big of a hit the film ended up being. Nielsen has revealed their viewership numbers for the week of August 1 to 7, which offer an idea of how many people watched Prey, and frankly it was a lot.

According to Nielsen, Prey was watched over 585 million minutes in its first three days, meaning it was watched about 5.8 million times by Hulu subscribers (the film is 100 minutes long). The film debuted to the #4 streaming movie position in this week, falling behind Lightyear on Disney+ with 1.306 billion minutes watched, and Uncharted and Purple Hearts on Netflix, watched 1.014 billion minutes and 828 million minutes respectively. Prey did beat out some other major hits though, landing ahead of Netflix's The Gray Man.

Considering these huge streaming numbers, and assuming that it didn't sink like a stone in its second week of release, it seems very likely that sequel talk will begin over at The Walt Disney Company. Though nothing has been announced, the film itself sets up another movie in a big way. Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, star Amber Midthunder opened up about the possibility about a sequel, but confirmed she doesn't know anything yet.

"For people to respond so positively to that level, I just feel really humbled by it. I feel really excited. I don't know what the plans are for the future, but I trust whatever decision is made. Dan (Trachtenberg, director) spent so long developing this with 20th Century. Obviously, all that time was used to make a really great thing. I'm sure that nobody would make something again, if it wasn't amazing. So I think whatever happens, I think it will be the right choice."

Prey is now streaming on Hulu.