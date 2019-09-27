Prey Star Amber Midthunder Reacts to Film's Success

Prey is the latest entry to the Predator franchise and fans have been praising the movie nonstop ever since it hit Hulu last month. The movie is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 93% critics score, making it the highest-reviewed film of the entire franchise. ComicBook.com's Spencer Perry gave the movie a 4 out of 5 and called it the "best entry" of the franchise since the original. This week, it was revealed that over 585 million minutes of Prey were watched in its first three days, meaning it was watched about 5.8 million times by Hulu subscribers. The movie's star, Amber Mindthunder, recently spoke with Collider and she opened up about the movie's success.

"To have some of the interactions I've had with people, which have been really meaningful and really beautiful, and really, really moving, there's nothing that could top that. There's no amount of chart breaking or anything that could top what that means to me," Midthunder shared. "But then, you step back and look at all those other things, like the number one release and the high numbers on Rotten Tomatoes, and it literally feels like we're living in a dream. I don't think I thought about what would happen after the movie came out, but I know that I wasn't expecting this at all, and I'm so grateful."

Predator fans weren't the only ones who loved Prey. Jesse Ventura, who played Blain in the original Predator, took to Twitter to praise the film and director Dan Trachtenberg and welcome Midthunder to the Predator family.

"#PreyMovie Great, great, film. @AmberMidthunder you definitely ain't got time to bleed. Welcome to the Predator family. @DannyTRS Thank you for making a such a thoughtful, creative, and wonderful film," Ventura wrote. "I just... I don't know how to.. thank you @GovJVentura!" Midthunder replied. "Im on the floor. Thank you sir! Thanks for watching and so glad you appreciated what we did!!" Trachtenberg added. Dane DiLiegro, who played the Predator in the film, also commented with "📈📈📈" emojis. Ventura replied, "It is not an easy task following the late great Kevin Peter Hall's performance as the Predator. My hat off to you. Fantastic job."

You can read the official synopsis for Prey here: "Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, Prey is the story of a young woman, Naru, a fierce and highly skilled warrior. She has been raised in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters who roam the Great Plains, so when danger threatens her camp, she sets out to protect her people. The prey she stalks, and ultimately confronts, turns out to be a highly evolved alien predator with a technically advanced arsenal, resulting in a vicious and terrifying showdown between the two adversaries."

Prey is now streaming on Hulu.