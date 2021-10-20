Hunt A Killer Launches New All-in-One Experience Honoring Agatha Christie

The Hunt A Killer series of mystery experiences has delivered true crime enthusiasts a number of different compelling investigations, with their latest, “The Mystery of Hunter’s Lodge,” being developed with Agatha Christie Limited to capture the spirit of one of the most beloved mystery writers in history. While other investigations from Hunt A Killer are delivered straight to your home on a monthly basis, allowing you to stretch out the mystery over an extended period of time, “The Mystery of Hunter’s Lodge” is an all-encompassing narrative, which comes as a standard retail version for $99.99 (Amazon) and also a Collector’s Edition for $189.99, both of which are available for pre-order now.

Per press release, “The game takes place within the world of Belgian detective, Hercule Poirot, arguably Agatha Christie’s most famous creation. The story begins when the body of Harrington Pace is found dead in his bed. From there, ‘The Mystery of Hunter’s Lodge’ becomes a race for players to solve the crime before it’s too late.

“Players join the story when Captain Arthur Hastings, known to Christie followers as Poirot’s constant companion who chronicles and catalogs cases, receives a telegram from Pace’s niece informing him that her uncle-in-law has been murdered. However, Poirot is down with a bad case of influenza, and as Hastings is a soldier and not a detective, this puts him in a terrible bind. Determined to still solve the case, Hastings turns to players for help in finding the killer.

“Soon, players are faced with a lodge full of suspects who have motives and seemingly ironclad alibis. Players will work with materials provided by Captain Hastings to analyze evidence, decode puzzles, and discover the suspects’ means, motive, and opportunity.

“The Mystery of Hunter’s Lodge is an all-in-one box containing all the clues needed to solve the case. The game includes realistic crime scene reports, documents, personal effects from characters, maps, key records, and more. The experience will plunge players into the world of Agatha Christie and provide hours of entertainment and intrigue.”

“No name in mysteries carries more weight or intrigue than the timeless Agatha Christie,” Ryan Hogan, CEO and Co-Founder of Hunt A Killer, shared. “It’s an honor to join in partnership with Agatha Christie Limited on this new game. It’s an exciting challenge to live up to the expectations of the name. Thankfully, with their help, I think we’ve nailed it. Players are going to be thrilled.”

“Hunt A Killer has a well-established reputation for creating fantastic quality mystery experiences, and I’m delighted that we are partnering with them to create an Agatha Christie immersive whodunit game,” James Prichard, Chairman and CEO of Agatha Christie Limited, pointed out. “I’m sure fans of my great-grandmother’s works will relish being able to immerse themselves in the world of Poirot and Hastings, and to have the chance to take on the role of detective.”

You can order the standard retail version and or the Collector’s Edition of “The Mystery of Hunter’s Lodge” now.

