Hunt A Killer Releasing Nancy Drew-Themed Retail Game

The Hunt A Killer series of subscription boxes have made a name for themselves among true crime enthusiasts, as each month would deliver an all-new set of clues to help would-be investigators get to the bottom of the mystery, with the all-new game Mystery at Magnolia Gardens paying tribute to the iconic Nancy Drew and her investigative abilities. Additionally, for those who prefer their games to be all-inclusive or for those who might not have the patience to wait each month for a new box, Mystery at Magnolia Gardens is an all-inclusive experience. The game is available now for pre-order and hits shelves on October 15th.

Per press release, "Nancy Drew is in danger and Hunt A Killer is asking your help in solving a mystery. The immersive entertainment company announced today that they have partnered with the legendary publishing company, Simon & Schuster, for a new Nancy Drew retail game titled, Mystery At Magnolia Gardens. In this all-in-one game, Nancy investigates a poisoning at a botanical garden filled with exotic plants that are not just pretty, but are also toxic."

“For more than 90 years, Nancy Drew has been a beloved character and an unmatched crime-stopper,” Stephanie Voros, Vice President and Director of Subsidiary Rights at Simon & Schuster, shared in a statement. “Now, thanks to Hunt A Killer’s newest immersive game experience, players get to work with Nancy and solve a dangerous crime.”

(Photo: Hunt A Killer)

“We are thrilled to partner with Simon & Schuster and are excited to see fans of the Nancy Drew franchise and fans of Hunt A Killer come together to solve this new mystery,” Hunt A Killer CEO and Co-Founder, Ryan Hogan, added. “As a company, we are constantly growing and expanding more into retail, including with this new partnership. We think this will be a fun experience for our community to solve a case alongside one of the greatest sleuths in history.”

"A young woman with a penchant for adventure and a talent for solving mysteries, Nancy Drew has been popular since her first appearance in 1930. From the books, a series of movies in the 1930s starring Bonita Granville, a popular television series in the 1970s with Pamela Sue Martin, to a current television series starring Kennedy McMann, the character has intrigued audiences for nearly a century.

"Now with Mystery At Magnolia Gardens, all the clues will come in one box for a thrilling game night experience. Players will use their detective skills to help Nancy Drew solve a beguiling mystery at a botanical exhibit known as Magnolia Gardens. While investigating a potential poisoning at the exhibit, Nancy herself becomes mysteriously ill and it’s up to the players to help her solve the case. The game will contain a variety of realistic evidence, including maps, police reports, personal effects from characters, and more to help detectives piece together what has happened before the culprit strikes again.

"Hunt A Killer has continuously grown since its launch in 2016 and has expanded its portfolio of games and partnerships over the last year. Just last fall they announced their partnership with Lionsgate for their subscription series, Hunt A Killer Horror: Blair Witch, and first expanded into retail with their all-in-one box, Death At The Dive Bar. In June, the company also announced the release of two additional retail games including Murder At The Motel, available exclusively at Target and Target.com, and Body On The Boardwalk, available for pre-order on Amazon. The company will also be releasing a new premium box, Camp Calamity, on their website in August.

"Mystery At Magnolia Gardens is available to pre-order on Amazon for $29.99 and is designed for players aged 14 and up. Hunt A Killer plans to release the game on October 15th, with further expansion planned for 2022."

