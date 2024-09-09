I Know What You Did Last Summer Reboot May Have Found Replacement for Riverdale Star

Last week saw the disappointing update for the new I Know What You Did Last Summer that Riverdale's Camila Mendes had to exit the project due to her commitments to the upcoming live-action Masters of the Universe, leaving fans to speculate about what that would mean for the slasher revival. Luckily, fans didn't have to wait too long to get a promising update about the status of the project, with Deadline claiming that Bodies Bodies Bodies star Chase Sui Wonders was in talks to take over the role Mendes left behind, seemingly allowing the project to quickly get back on track. The new I Know What You Did Last Summer currently has a release date of July 18, 2025.

In addition to starring in the A24 murder mystery Bodies Bodies Bodies, Wonders is also known for On the Rocks and TV series City on Fire and Bupkis. Other stars of the new I Know What You Did Last Summer include Madelyn Cline (Outer Banks), Tyriq Withers (Atlanta), Jonah Hauer-King (The Little Mermaid), and Tony Award-nominated Sarah Pidgeon.

The I Know What You Did Last Summer franchise is based on the 1973 Lois Duncan novel of the same name, which includes a 1997 adaptation that earned the 1998 sequel I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, while the next entry, 2006's I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer, had little narrative connection to its predecessors. Back in 2021, Prime Video attempted to reimagine the concept into a TV series, though that project only ran for a single season.

The story focuses on a group of friends who accidentally hit a person with their car and attempt to dispose of the body without alerting authorities, only for these friends to be targeted and tormented a year later by someone who claims to know their secret. With there being three different narratives that were ignited by that original novel, fans have wondered how, if at all, this upcoming entry would connect to previous installments. While there has been a recent trend of horror movie revivals serving as direct continuations of original installments, director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson confirmed earlier this year that her take on the material won't ignore the 1998 sequel.

While sharing a post claiming the new movie would ignore previous sequels, Kaytin Robinson confirmed, "it is definitely not? [I Still Know What You Did Last Summer] is cannon [sic] 🫶🏻 hope this helps."

Stay tuned for updates on the new I Know What You Did Last Summer before it hits theaters on July 18, 2025.

