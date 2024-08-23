I Still Know What You Did Last Summer’s Brandy Offers Promising Update on New Sequel

It was announced earlier this year that an I Know What You Did Last Summer reboot is heading to theaters in 2025, and it’s expected to be a legacy sequel, which means horror fans have been waiting to find out if the original film’s stars will be popping up. Considering Jennifer Love Hewitt’s Julie James and Freddie Prinze Jr.’s Ray Bronson survived the events of both I Know What You Did Last Summer and I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, those are the big names folks are waiting to hear about. However, there’s one other famous face that survived the sequel: Brandy Norwood’s Karla Wilson. Norwood previously revealed that she’d be open to returning to the role, and gave a new update to Entertainment Tonight.

“I heard some things about,” Norwood teased. “So, hopefully … I don’t know how she would come back,” she added. “I haven’t thought about that yet but I know that she should come back. She should definitely come back.” Norwood revealed that they have reached out to her about the project. “So, we’ll see what happens.”

Brandy Returns To Horror in The Front Room:

26 years after I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, Norwood is returning to horror in The Front Room. The movie was helmed by Max and Sam Eggers, the brothers of The Witch and The Lighthouse director Robert Eggers. Having collaborated with their brother on his previous films, The Front Room marks the younger Eggers Brothers’ debut feature film.

The Front Room is described, “Everything goes to hell for newly-pregnant Belinda (Brandy) after her mother-in-law (Kathryn Hunter) moves in. As the diabolical guest tries to get her claws on the child, Belinda must draw the line somewhere…” Also starring in the film are Andrew Burnap and Neal Huff.

The Fron Room hits theaters on September 6th.

Who Stars in the I Know What You Did Last Summer Reboot?

Outer Banks’ Madelyn Cline and Riverdale’s Camila Mendes

It was announced in July that Camila Mendes (Riverdale), Madelyn Cline (Outer Banks), Tyriq Withers (Atlanta), Jonah Hauer-King (The Little Mermaid), and Tony Award-nominated Sarah Pidgeon were all in talks to join the project. This new film is set to be directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson from a script she co-wrote with Sam Lansky, based on an initial draft by Leah McKendrick. One of the original producers, Neal Moritz, is also on board to produce.

The new I Know What You Did Last Summer currently has a release date of July 18, 2025.