New I Know What You Did Last Summer Director Confirms Film Won’t Ignore Sequel

A growing trend among horror franchises that make comebacks after years of stagnation is to develop a sequel that only connects to a debut movie, but in the case of the upcoming I Know What You Did Last Summer, director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson directly confirmed that wouldn’t be the case. Taking to Twitter, Kaytin Robinson shared a rumor about such a narrative avenue, revealing that the new movie will honor at least the events of one of the original movie’s sequels, if not both of its follow-ups. The new I Know What You Did Last Summer is set to hit theaters on July 18, 2025.

While sharing a post claiming the new movie would ignore previous sequels, Kaytin Robinson confirmed, “it is definitely not? [I Still Know What You Did Last Summer] is cannon [sic] 🫶🏻 hope this helps.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The original 1997 movie is based on the 1973 Lois Duncan novel of the same name in which a group of friends accidentally hit someone while driving home from a party and, believing them to be dead, dispose of the body in the ocean. A year later, the friends start to receive ominous threats about their murder and subsequent cover-up, as an unidentified killer begins to eliminate them.

As was the trend with a number of slasher movies, a sequel quickly went into production, with I Still Know What You Did Last Summer landing in theaters in 1998. That sequel brought back Julie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) and Ray (Freddie Prinze Jr.) after seemingly killing off the fisherman once and for all, only to be stalked once again by a hook-handed killer. It turns out, however, that the killer had survived the previous movie and also enlisted the help of his son to kill off Julie and Ray, though the tormentors were ultimately thwarted.

In 2006, the straight-to-video I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer only briefly mentioned the events of the first two films, though had no direct connections to its predecessors. In 2021, Prime Video delivered a TV series that was a reimagining of the concept, which only ran for a single season. In this sense, it’s worth noting that Kaytin Robinson only confirmed the first sequel would be canon, with the new film potentially ignoring the third movie and the TV show.

The new I Know What You Did Last Summer is set to hit theaters on July 18, 2025.

Are you looking forward to the new movie? Contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter or on Instagram to talk all things Star Wars and horror!