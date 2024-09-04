I Know What You Did Last Summer Reboot Loses Riverdale Star Camila Mendes

Riverdale served as the breakout role for Camila Mendes, to the point that her schedule is becoming so crowded after the series' conclusion that she's having to drop out of the upcoming I Know What You Did Last Summer. The actor's casting was announced just earlier this summer, though Deadline notes that it's her commitments to the upcoming live-action Masters of the Universe that are preventing her from starring in the slasher revival. When Mendes was cast in I Know What You Did Last Summer, no details were revealed about her role, so it's currently unknown who could be taking over the character. The new I Know What You Did Last Summer currently has a release date of July 18, 2025.

Other actors who were revealed to be starring in the new film include Madelyn Cline (Outer Banks), Tyriq Withers (Atlanta), Jonah Hauer-King (The Little Mermaid), and Tony Award-nominated Sarah Pidgeon. The new I Know What You Did Last Summer is set to be directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson from a script she co-wrote with Sam Lansky, based on an initial draft by Leah McKendrick. One of the original producers, Neal Moritz, is also on board to produce.

The 1997 I Know What You Did Last Summer is based on the 1973 Lois Duncan novel of the same name about a group of friends who accidentally hit someone with their car and decide to keep the secret as opposed to alerting authorities. A year later, a mysterious figure begins to threaten and torment the friends to punish them for their secret.

That first live-action adaptation of the Duncan novel starred Jennifer Love Hewitt, Freddie Prinze Jr., Ryan Phillippe, and Sarah Michelle Gellar. The success of 1996's Scream paved the way for a number of teen-oriented slashers, with that franchise also having recently been revived with two sequels first in 2022 and then in 2023. Fans have wondered if I Know What You Did Last Summer would explore a similar route to Scream by moving forward with a blend of new characters and legacy figures.

Both Hewitt and Prinze have teased that they would be interested in returning to the series, as has I Still Know What You Did Last Summer star Brandy Norwood, but there has been no official confirmation that any of these actors would be returning to the series.

The new I Know What You Did Last Summer currently has a release date of July 18, 2025.

Are you disappointed that Mendes has left the project? Contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter or on Instagram to talk all things Star Wars and horror!