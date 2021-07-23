I Know What You Did Last Summer TV Series Premiere Details Revealed by Amazon

✖

During today's Comic-Con@Home panel for Amazon Prime Video, showrunner Sara Goodman confirmed that her TV series adaptation of I Know What You Did Last Summer would be debuting on the streaming service this October. Despite the various complications due to the coronavirus pandemic and its social distancing protocols, the series was filmed this year, with fans largely being kept in the dark about the experience. This new YA series is inspired by the book of the same name, which was previously adapted into a film in 1997, which would go on to earn two sequels. Stay tuned for details on the I Know What You Did Last Summer TV series before its October premiere.

The concept is explained, "The YA series is described as a modern take on the hit 1997 horror film. In a town full of secrets, a group of teenagers is stalked by a mysterious killer a year after a fatal accident on their graduation night."

The series stars Madison Iseman (Jumanji: The Next Level), Brianne Tju (Light as a Feather), Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore (Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping), Sebastian Amoruso (Solve), Fiona Rene (Stumptown), Cassie Beck (Connecting), Brooke Bloom (Homecoming), Sonya Balmores (Marvel's Inhumans) and Bill Heck (I’m Your Woman).

“There will be blood … Also I’ve put little Easter eggs throughout the season for those die-hard fans,” Goodman shared during the panel, per Bloody Disgusting. “[But] you absolutely do not have to have seen the movie or anything else to be a fan of the show. We have eight episodes to explore these characters who are not just running from a stalker, they are also having relationships and having issues with their families, and they are dealing with their f-cking lives. There’s more than just the mystery of who’s after them. It’s very much a mystery of who they really are.”

She added, “The novel was of its time, and the movie was very much of its time, and I wanted to make a show that’s of this time. And so, no one is just a jock. No one is just a smart girl. No one is just a bitch. People are really layered, and everyone has different pieces of themselves they show to different people at different times. They’re much more diverse, and more complicated, and I think the cast is very much representative of those deeper, layered characters. And so is the story. Every episode has a different point of view of what happened that night, before the accident. Will make it much harder to figure out who’s after them.”

