Amazon Prime Rebooting I Know What You Did Last Summer as TV Series

✖

Yet another slash movie series is getting the reboot treatment as the 1997 horror film I Know What You Did Last Summer is coming back around. The franchise won't be coming to theaters however as Deadline reports that Amazon Prime Video is rebooting the franchise as a TV series. Preacher and Gossip Girl writer Sara Goodman will pen the script for the pilot episode which comes from Sony Pictures Television and Original Film. Officially the series is based on the 1973 novel by Lois Duncan, where the movie got its name and setup, but the series will lean into the film franchise's horror angle of a killer stalking teenagers with taunting letters and a hook.

“The best horror franchises always have another scare coming, and this I Know What You Did Last Summer series from Sara Goodman is a perfectly twisted update to the iconic slasher movie,” Albert Cheng, COO and CO-Head of Television, Amazon Studios said in a statement. “Any way you slice it, our global Prime Video customers will love this modern take on the fan favorite film.”

“We are thrilled to have I Know What You Did Last Summer with our incredible partners at Amazon Studios,” Jason Clodfelter, Co-President, Sony Pictures TV Studios added. “Neal Moritz and Original Film’s development consistently fires on all cylinders and that is proven once again with Sara Goodman’s contemporary and pulsating character weaving suspense thriller.”

The film franchise is notorious for a few reasons, among them that it was a quintessential 90s movie because its cast includes Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, and Freddie Prinze Jr. The movie was also written by Scream screenwriter Kevin Williamson, arriving a year after that film upended the slasher genre. It was produced on a budget of $17 million and went on to bring in over $125 million at the global box office.

It was big enough of a success that it was followed by two sequels with I Still Know What You Did Last Summer in 1998 and I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer in 2006. A feature film reboot of the property was in development back in 2014 with Oculus and Doctor Sleep director Mike Flanagan previously attached to direct. Blumhouse studio head Jason Blum previously expressed an interest in rebooting the property for the big screen, but it seems like any movie versions of the franchise are now on hold.