I Know What You Did Last Summer Series Adds Jumanji Star and More

A new adaptation of I Know What You Did Last Summer was announced last October by Amazon Studios, with the series now enlisting a roster of young talent to star in the series. Much like the original 1997 film, this new take on the material is enlisting a number of emerging and lesser-known stars who have already starred in a variety of exciting projects, with this new project surely elevating their fame to new heights. Details about the characters each actor is playing have yet to be revealed. While a pilot for the series is moving forward, this doesn't guarantee the project will be picked up to series.

Deadline confirms that the series has added Madison Iseman (Jumanji: The Next Level), Brianne Tju (Light as a Feather), Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore (Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping), Sebastian Amoruso (Solve), Fiona Rene (Stumptown), Cassie Beck (Connecting), Brooke Bloom (Homecoming), and Bill Heck (I’m Your Woman). The outlet notes that Iseman is likely playing the lead in the series.

The upcoming series will be based on the 1973 novel of the same name from author Lois Duncan. The concept is explained, "The YA series is described as a modern take on the hit 1997 horror film. In a town full of secrets, a group of teenagers is stalked by a mysterious killer a year after a fatal accident on their graduation night."

Craig William Macneill, who previously helmed projects like The Boy and Lizzie, as well as having directed episodes of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Castle Rock, and The Twilight Zone, has been tapped to direct the pilot episode.

The original 1997 film, which starred emerging teen stars Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr., and Ryan Phillippe, earned sequels in 1998 and in 2006.

“The best horror franchises always have another scare coming, and this I Know What You Did Last Summer series from [writer] Sara Goodman is a perfectly twisted update to the iconic slasher movie,” Albert Cheng, COO and CO-Head of Television, Amazon Studios said in a statement when the series was announced. “Any way you slice it, our global Prime Video customers will love this modern take on the fan-favorite film.”

After Scream landed in theaters in 1996, a number of teen-centered slashers landed on the big screen, with I Know What You Did Last Summer also being written by Scream scribe Kevin Williamson.

“We are thrilled to have I Know What You Did Last Summer with our incredible partners at Amazon Studios,” Jason Clodfelter, Co-President, Sony Pictures TV Studios added. “Neal Moritz and Original Film’s development consistently fires on all cylinders and that is proven once again with Sara Goodman’s contemporary and pulsating character weaving suspense thriller.”

Stay tuned for details on the I Know What You Did Last Summer TV show.