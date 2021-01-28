I Know What You Did Last Summer TV Series Adds Inhumans Star

✖

The upcoming TV adaptation of I Know What You Did Last Summer has added Sonya Balmores to its growing roster of talent, who fans know from starring in Marvel's Inhumans as well as the Gerard Butler-starring action film Den of Thieves, per Deadline. It's unknown who Balmores will be playing in the new series, but she's only one of many younger stars to join the project, with this new take on the material deviating from the approach to the 1997 adaptation. That film banked on casting some of the biggest teen stars at the time, like Jennifer Love Hewitt and Ryan Phillippe, while this new TV series is casting lesser-known performers.

Balmores joins the previously announced Madison Iseman (Jumanji: The Next Level), Brianne Tju (Light as a Feather), Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore (Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping), Sebastian Amoruso (Solve), Fiona Rene (Stumptown), Cassie Beck (Connecting), Brooke Bloom (Homecoming), and Bill Heck (I’m Your Woman).

The upcoming series will be based on the 1973 novel of the same name from author Lois Duncan. The concept is explained, "The YA series is described as a modern take on the hit 1997 horror film. In a town full of secrets, a group of teenagers is stalked by a mysterious killer a year after a fatal accident on their graduation night."

Craig William Macneill, who previously helmed projects like The Boy and Lizzie, as well as having directed episodes of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Castle Rock, and The Twilight Zone, has been tapped to direct the pilot episode.

The 1997 film was one of many slashers that dominated the horror world in the late '90s, as 1996's Scream helped revive interest in the subgenre. Like Scream, I Know What You Did Last Summer was written by Kevin Williamson. That adaptation earned sequels in 1998 and in 2006.

“The best horror franchises always have another scare coming, and this I Know What You Did Last Summer series from [writer] Sara Goodman is a perfectly twisted update to the iconic slasher movie,” Albert Cheng, COO and CO-Head of Television, Amazon Studios said in a statement when the series was announced. “Any way you slice it, our global Prime Video customers will love this modern take on the fan-favorite film.”

