Ian Somerhalder Shares Bloody First Look at His ‘V-Wars’ Character

Much to the excitement of Damon Salvatore fans around the world, Ian Somerhalder is returning to the wild and wacky world of television vampire dramas. This time though, there’s a twist, as his character in Netflix‘s upcoming adaptation of V-Wars isn’t the one biting necks.

In the new series, which is based on Jonathan Maberry’s IDW novel series of the same name, Somerhalder plays a character by the name of Dr. Luther Swann, who gets caught up in the middle of a vampire war after his best friend, Michael Fayne, contracts a dangerous disease.

On Wednesday night, Somerhalder took to Instagram to share a selfie from the set of V-Wars, revealing the first look at his new, fully human character.

Take a look!

“Here he is,” the actor wrote in the Instagram post. “Dr. Luther Swann. Would you trust this man?”

The seflie shows Somerhalder in a white lab coat and glasses, but don’t let that make you think he’s got everything together. His unbuttoned shirt and loose tie suggest that he’s been having a rough go of things lately. And there’s also that bloody hand to consider. He’s definitely been up to something dangerous, and the cryptic message from the actor alludes even further to that notion.

Throughout V-Wars, Luther Swann will be caught in the middle of a battle between humans and vampires. Since his best friend was infected, Luther will be doing anything in his power to save him, but he also has an allegiance to his own race. This dynamic gets especially difficult when Michael rises to power as the leader of an underground vampire community, leading the charge against the humans.

Netflix has ordered 10 episodes of the V-Wars series, though there hasn’t been any indication as to when it will be available on the streaming service.

Brad Turner (Stargate Atlantis, 24) is set to direct the pilot episode, and will serve as an executive producer on the series. William Laurin and Glenn Davis have been tapped as showrunners. Eric Birnberg and Thomas Walden are executive producing for High Park Entertainment, while Ted Adams will serve in that capacity for IDW Entertainment. James Gibb will executive produce for Marada Pictures.

Are you excited for Somerhalder’s latest venture into the world of vampires? Let us know by dropping a line in the comments!